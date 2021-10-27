Route 308 Reopened in Venango County

Route 308 in Venango County has reopened following a crash involving an over-height vehicle and downed utility lines earlier today.

Route 208 has partially reopened, with the closure from the intersection with Route 8 in Irwin Township to Clintonville being lifted. The roadway remains closed to through traffic from Clintonville to the intersection with Route 38 in Scrubgrass Township.

The roadway is expected to fully reopen later today.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

