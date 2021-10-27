PA Turnpike to Close Route 345 (Bulltown Road) Beginning November 22 for Bridge Construction in West Nantmeal Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Turnpike is planning to close the bridge carrying Route 345 (Bulltown Road) over Interstate 76 (Pennsylvania Turnpike) in West Nantmeal Township, Chester County, beginning Monday, November 22, for bridge construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The closure, located between Yoder Road and Hedge Road, will be in place 24/7 through mid-November 2022.

During the closure, Bulltown Road motorists will be directed to use Route 82 (Manor Road) and Route 401 (Conestoga Road). Local access will be maintained up to the work zone.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

