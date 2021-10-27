I-376 Overnight Ramp Closures this Week in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight closures of several ramps at the Route 22/30/Route 60 Weirton/Crafton (Exit 60) and the Robinson Town Centre Boulevard (Exit 59) interchanges on I-376 in Robinson and North Fayette townships, Allegheny County, will occur Wednesday and Thursday nights, October 27-28 weather permitting.

The following ramps will close to traffic from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the westbound direction and 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the eastbound direction for installation of radar detectors and loop sensors:

Route 60 Steubenville Pike on-ramp to westbound I-376

Steubenville Pike (Route 60 – 22/30) on-ramp to Eastbound I-376

Westbound I-376 off-ramp to Route 22/30

Eastbound I-376 ramp to Robinson Town Centre Boulevard

Westbound I-376 off-ramp to Robinson Town Centre Boulevard

The ramps will not close simultaneously. Ramp traffic will be detoured during the installation operations.

Posted Detours

Steubenville Pike (Route 60 – 22/20) On-ramp to Westbound I-376

From Route 60, turn left onto the ramp toward East 376/East 22/30 toward Pittsburgh

From eastbound I-376 take the ramp to Ridge Road (Exit 61)

Turn left onto Ridge Road

Turn right onto Campbells Run Road

Turn right onto the westbound I-376 ramp

Follow westbound I-376 back to the closed on-ramp

End detour

Steubenville Pike (Route 60 – 22/30) On-ramp to Eastbound I-376

From Route 22/30, turn left onto the ramp toward westbound 376 toward the Airport

From westbound I-376 take the ramp to Robinson Town Centre Boulevard (Exit 59)

Turn left onto Summit Park Drive

Turn right onto the eastbound I-376 ramp

Follow eastbound I-376 back to the closed on-ramp

End detour

Westbound I-376 Off-ramp to Route 22/30

Continue westbound on I-376 past the closed ramp

Take the Robinson Towne Centre Boulevard (Exit 59) off-ramp

Turn left onto Summit Park Drive

Turn right onto the eastbound I-376 ramp toward Pittsburgh

From eastbound I-376 take the ramp to West 22/30 Weirton (Exit 60A) off-ramp

End detour

Eastbound I-376 Off-ramp to Robinson Town Centre

Continue eastbound on I-376 past the closed off-ramp

Continue eastbound on I-376 past the closed ramp at the Crafton interchange

Take the ramp to Ridge Road (Exit 61)

Turn left onto Ridge Road

Turn left onto Campbells Run Road

Turn left onto Route 60 (Steubenville Pike)

Turn right onto the ramp to westbound I-376 toward the airport

From westbound I-376 take the ramp to Robinson Town Centre Boulevard (Exit 59)

End detour

Westbound I-376 Off-ramp to Robinson Towne Center

Continue westbound on I-376 past the closed ramp

Take the West Business Loop 376 ramp (Exit 57) toward Moon

Take the Ewing Road exit

At the stop sign, turn left onto Ewing Road

Take the roundabout to the ramp to East Business Loop 376

Take the East 376 ramp toward Montour Run Road/Pittsburgh

From I-376, take the ramp to Robinson Town Centre (Exit 59)

End detour

Lindy Paving, Inc. is the prime contractor.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

