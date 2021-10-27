Submit Release
News Search

There were 809 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,702 in the last 365 days.

I-376 Overnight Ramp Closures this Week in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight closures of several ramps at the Route 22/30/Route 60 Weirton/Crafton (Exit 60) and the Robinson Town Centre Boulevard (Exit 59) interchanges on I-376 in Robinson and North Fayette townships, Allegheny County, will occur Wednesday and Thursday nights, October 27-28 weather permitting.

 

The following ramps will close to traffic from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the westbound direction and 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the eastbound direction for installation of radar detectors and loop sensors:

 

  • Route 60 Steubenville Pike on-ramp to westbound I-376
  • Steubenville Pike (Route 60 – 22/30) on-ramp to Eastbound I-376
  • Westbound I-376 off-ramp to Route 22/30
  • Eastbound I-376 ramp to Robinson Town Centre Boulevard
  • Westbound I-376 off-ramp to Robinson Town Centre Boulevard

 

The ramps will not close simultaneously. Ramp traffic will be detoured during the installation operations.

 

Posted Detours

 

Steubenville Pike (Route 60 – 22/20) On-ramp to Westbound I-376

  • From Route 60, turn left onto the ramp toward East 376/East 22/30 toward Pittsburgh
  • From eastbound I-376 take the ramp to Ridge Road (Exit 61)
  • Turn left onto Ridge Road
  • Turn right onto Campbells Run Road
  • Turn right onto the westbound I-376 ramp
  • Follow westbound I-376 back to the closed on-ramp
  • End detour

 

Steubenville Pike (Route 60 – 22/30) On-ramp to Eastbound I-376

  • From Route 22/30, turn left onto the ramp toward westbound 376 toward the Airport
  • From westbound I-376 take the ramp to Robinson Town Centre Boulevard (Exit 59)
  • Turn left onto Summit Park Drive
  • Turn right onto the eastbound I-376 ramp
  • Follow eastbound I-376 back to the closed on-ramp
  • End detour

 

Westbound I-376 Off-ramp to Route 22/30

  • Continue westbound on I-376 past the closed ramp
  • Take the Robinson Towne Centre Boulevard (Exit 59) off-ramp
  • Turn left onto Summit Park Drive
  • Turn right onto the eastbound I-376 ramp toward Pittsburgh
  • From eastbound I-376 take the ramp to West 22/30 Weirton (Exit 60A) off-ramp
  • End detour

 

Eastbound I-376 Off-ramp to Robinson Town Centre

  • Continue eastbound on I-376 past the closed off-ramp
  • Continue eastbound on I-376 past the closed ramp at the Crafton interchange
  • Take the ramp to Ridge Road (Exit 61)
  • Turn left onto Ridge Road
  • Turn left onto Campbells Run Road
  • Turn left onto Route 60 (Steubenville Pike)
  • Turn right onto the ramp to westbound I-376 toward the airport
  • From westbound I-376 take the ramp to Robinson Town Centre Boulevard (Exit 59)
  • End detour 

 

Westbound I-376 Off-ramp to Robinson Towne Center

  • Continue westbound on I-376 past the closed ramp
  • Take the West Business Loop 376 ramp (Exit 57) toward Moon
  • Take the Ewing Road exit
  • At the stop sign, turn left onto Ewing Road
  • Take the roundabout to the ramp to East Business Loop 376
  • Take the East 376 ramp toward Montour Run Road/Pittsburgh
  • From I-376, take the ramp to Robinson Town Centre (Exit 59)
  • End detour

 

Lindy Paving, Inc. is the prime contractor.

 

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

 

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

 

# # #

You just read:

I-376 Overnight Ramp Closures this Week in Allegheny County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.