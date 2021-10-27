I-376 Overnight Ramp Closures this Week in Allegheny County
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight closures of several ramps at the Route 22/30/Route 60 Weirton/Crafton (Exit 60) and the Robinson Town Centre Boulevard (Exit 59) interchanges on I-376 in Robinson and North Fayette townships, Allegheny County, will occur Wednesday and Thursday nights, October 27-28 weather permitting.
The following ramps will close to traffic from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the westbound direction and 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the eastbound direction for installation of radar detectors and loop sensors:
- Route 60 Steubenville Pike on-ramp to westbound I-376
- Steubenville Pike (Route 60 – 22/30) on-ramp to Eastbound I-376
- Westbound I-376 off-ramp to Route 22/30
- Eastbound I-376 ramp to Robinson Town Centre Boulevard
- Westbound I-376 off-ramp to Robinson Town Centre Boulevard
The ramps will not close simultaneously. Ramp traffic will be detoured during the installation operations.
Posted Detours
Steubenville Pike (Route 60 – 22/20) On-ramp to Westbound I-376
- From Route 60, turn left onto the ramp toward East 376/East 22/30 toward Pittsburgh
- From eastbound I-376 take the ramp to Ridge Road (Exit 61)
- Turn left onto Ridge Road
- Turn right onto Campbells Run Road
- Turn right onto the westbound I-376 ramp
- Follow westbound I-376 back to the closed on-ramp
- End detour
Steubenville Pike (Route 60 – 22/30) On-ramp to Eastbound I-376
- From Route 22/30, turn left onto the ramp toward westbound 376 toward the Airport
- From westbound I-376 take the ramp to Robinson Town Centre Boulevard (Exit 59)
- Turn left onto Summit Park Drive
- Turn right onto the eastbound I-376 ramp
- Follow eastbound I-376 back to the closed on-ramp
- End detour
Westbound I-376 Off-ramp to Route 22/30
- Continue westbound on I-376 past the closed ramp
- Take the Robinson Towne Centre Boulevard (Exit 59) off-ramp
- Turn left onto Summit Park Drive
- Turn right onto the eastbound I-376 ramp toward Pittsburgh
- From eastbound I-376 take the ramp to West 22/30 Weirton (Exit 60A) off-ramp
- End detour
Eastbound I-376 Off-ramp to Robinson Town Centre
- Continue eastbound on I-376 past the closed off-ramp
- Continue eastbound on I-376 past the closed ramp at the Crafton interchange
- Take the ramp to Ridge Road (Exit 61)
- Turn left onto Ridge Road
- Turn left onto Campbells Run Road
- Turn left onto Route 60 (Steubenville Pike)
- Turn right onto the ramp to westbound I-376 toward the airport
- From westbound I-376 take the ramp to Robinson Town Centre Boulevard (Exit 59)
- End detour
Westbound I-376 Off-ramp to Robinson Towne Center
- Continue westbound on I-376 past the closed ramp
- Take the West Business Loop 376 ramp (Exit 57) toward Moon
- Take the Ewing Road exit
- At the stop sign, turn left onto Ewing Road
- Take the roundabout to the ramp to East Business Loop 376
- Take the East 376 ramp toward Montour Run Road/Pittsburgh
- From I-376, take the ramp to Robinson Town Centre (Exit 59)
- End detour
Lindy Paving, Inc. is the prime contractor.
MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010
