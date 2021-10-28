XTI AIRCRAFT ANNOUNCES NEW SUSTAINABLE TRAVEL COLLABORATION WITH MATTHEW KENNEY CUISINE
A limited series version of XTI's TriFan 600 aircraft will feature 100% plant-based materials throughout the custom luxury interior, designed by Matthew Kenney
We’re thrilled to work with Matthew and his team as they represent the gold standard in developing sustainable living concepts”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XTI Aircraft Company, developing the world’s first civilian hybrid-electric fixed-wing vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) airplane and Matthew Kenney Cuisine (MKC), a leading plant-based lifestyle brand have (today) announced a collaboration to create a custom TriFan 600 model that offers a sustainable travel experience.
This limited series version of the TriFan will feature 100% plant-based materials throughout the custom luxury interior, designed by MKC alongside a sustainable line of luggage. Customers flying the MKC series TriFan 600 will also retain global passes to MKC restaurants, so that they can enjoy elevated plant-based cuisine throughout their travels to more than 20 cities in which the MKC brand is located.
XTI’s CEO Robert LaBelle said, “We’re thrilled to work with Matthew and his team as they represent the gold standard in developing sustainable living concepts, having first started in cuisine and now moving into sustainable materials such as aircraft interiors. XTI is committed to partnering with innovative, industry leaders such as MKC to deliver a truly sustainable travel solution to our customers."
XTI is developing the TriFan 600, a hybrid-electric, long-range VTOL aircraft which the company estimates will reduce CO2 emissions by 40%, compared to similar aircraft. Enabling true point-to-point travel, the TriFan 600 will have a significant impact on the travel footprint without the need for additional infrastructure (using existing VTOL infrastructure, such as helipads and many other surfaces) or a new airspace regulatory framework.
About XTI:
XTI Aircraft Company is a privately owned aviation business based near Denver led by a team with a successful track record of bringing new aircraft to market. XTI is founded on a culture of customer-focused problem solving to meet the evolving needs of modern travelers, including the reduction of carbon while delivering an equal mission of existing aircraft. For information and updates about XTI Aircraft Company and the TriFan 600, visit www.xtiaircraft.com.
About MKC:
Matthew Kenney is a chef at the forefront of plant-based cuisine, an author of 11 cookbooks and a best-selling memoir, a culinary educator and CEO of Matthew Kenney Cuisines – a multifaceted company specialising in plant-based living throughout several unique markets. The brand provides innovative, high-quality products, services and experiences within culinary art and wellness markets. MKC currently operates over 40 restaurants either open or in development with many more to come. https://www.matthewkenneycuisine.com/
