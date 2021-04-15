XTI Aircraft Company and Estonian Agencies sign MoU to recognize Estonia as a Regional Mobility Hub
The organizations intend to work with XTI to establish a presence in Tallinn, Estonia to directly serve the region.
It’s a true honor that aviation pioneer XTI Aircraft has turned its eyes to Estonia with regards to establishing its presence in Europe.”DENVER, COLORADO, USA, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XTI Aircraft Company (XTI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Enterprise Estonia, Estonian Aviation Cluster (EAC), and the Estonian Aviation Academy (EAVA) to recognize Estonia as a Regional Mobility hub for the TriFan 600, the world’s first civilian hybrid-electric long-range vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) airplane. The organizations intend to collaborate with XTI to establish a corporate presence in Tallinn, Estonia to directly serve the region.
— Kristo Reinsalu, GM, Estonia Aviation Cluster
“We are excited to partner with Enterprise Estonia, the EAC, and the EAVA to serve the needs of the regional air mobility market,” said Robert LaBelle, Chief Executive Officer, XTI Aircraft Company. He added: “Given Estonia’s track record of being at the forefront of technology innovation, we intend to foster this relationship to deliver maximum results for both parties to include long range mobility utilizing clean aviation technology, while expanding the country’s aerospace centers of excellence.”
Estonia’s unique location in Europe means it could revolutionize regional connectivity by connecting hundreds of active airports and 100 million people inside a circle of 1000 km by using advanced air mobility solutions such as the TriFan 600. Additionally, Estonia intends to become one of Europe’s climate neutral aviation spots with all regional domestic flights becoming net carbon emission-free by 2030.
Sigrid Harjo, Member of Enterprise Estonia’s Management Board said: "The Estonian Investment Agency is very pleased to support advanced technology companies like XTI Aircraft. Estonia embraces innovative solutions and wants to be at the forefront of implementing them, so it’s the perfect place for XTI Aircraft to use as a testbed for its innovative planes and as a regional hub in the future.”
Mr Kristo Reinsalu, General Manager of the EAC, added: "It’s a true honor that aviation pioneer XTI Aircraft has turned its eyes to Estonia with regards to establishing its presence in Europe. We are very excited to see how XTI and VTOL technology can bring Estonian connectivity to a whole new level. Tallinn has enormous potential to become a regional air mobility hub by 2026.”
About XTI Aircraft Company and the TriFan 600:
XTI Aircraft Company is a privately owned aviation business based near Denver, Colorado. XTI is guided by a leadership team with decades of aviation experience and success bringing new aircraft to market. XTI is founded on a culture of customer-focused problem solving to meet the evolving needs of modern travelers. As the world’s first long-range civilian hybrid electric VTOL airplane, the TriFan is a major breakthrough in aviation and air travel. The six-seat TriFan 600 will have the speed, range, and comfort of a luxury business aircraft and the ability to take off and land vertically, like a helicopter. www.xtiaircraft.com
About the Estonian Aviation Cluster:
Estonian Aviation Cluster (EAC) is a private not-for-profit organization which was established in January 2019. EAC, a member of the European Aerospace Cluster Partnership (with 45 members) brings together the aerospace industry and connects it to the global network of aerospace clusters. https://eac.ee
About the Estonian Aviation Academy:
The Estonian Aviation Academy is a leading higher education institution in the Baltic region, educating and training specialists for aviation enterprises and organisations as well as providing research and development services. https://lennuakadeemia.ee/en
About the Estonian Investment Agency:
The Estonian Investment Agency, a part of Enterprise Estonia, is a government agency with the mission to help foreign investors grow their businesses and improve their competitiveness. https://investinestonia.com/
Media Contact for XTI Aircraft Company:
Robert LaBelle
Chief Executive Officer
XTI Aircraft Company
rlabelle@xtiaircraft.com
THIS PRESS RELEASE MAY CONTAIN FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND INFORMATION RELATING TO, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THE COMPANY, ITS BUSINESS PLAN AND STRATEGY, AND ITS INDUSTRY. THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON THE BELIEFS OF, ASSUMPTIONS MADE BY, AND INFORMATION CURRENTLY AVAILABLE TO, THE COMPANY’S MANAGEMENT. WHEN USED IN THE OFFERING MATERIALS, THE WORDS “ESTIMATE,” “PROJECT,” “BELIEVE,” “ANTICIPATE,” “INTEND,” “EXPECT” AND SIMILAR EXPRESSIONS ARE INTENDED TO IDENTIFY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE STATEMENTS REFLECT MANAGEMENT’S CURRENT VIEWS WITH RESPECT TO FUTURE EVENTS AND ARE SUBJECT TO RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES THAT COULD CAUSE THE COMPANY’S ACTUAL RESULTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE CONTAINED IN THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. INVESTORS ARE CAUTIONED NOT TO PLACE UNDUE RELIANCE ON THESE STATEMENTS, WHICH SPEAK ONLY AS OF THE DATE ON WHICH THEY ARE MADE. THE COMPANY DOES NOT UNDERTAKE ANY OBLIGATION TO REVISE OR UPDATE THESE STATEMENTS TO REFLECT EVENTS OR CIRCUMSTANCES AFTER SUCH DATE OR TO REFLECT THE OCCURRENCE OF UNANTICIPATED EVENTS.
Robert LaBelle
XTI Aircraft Company
+1 571-216-1594
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter