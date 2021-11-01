Legwork Adds Easy-To-Setup VoIP Phone System for Dentists

Healthcare software company announces launch of cloud-based, VoIP phone system.

Being able to offer an enterprise-grade VoIP phone system with quick, US-based support really fills an industry gap.” — Charlie Van Liew, Legwork Director of Enterprise Accounts

WENATCHEE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legwork, a marketing and software company for healthcare practices, announced the launch of Legwork Phones. This cloud-based, VoIP phone system allows users to plug and play with a simple setup--the only equipment necessary is the phones.

“Adding Legwork Phones to our patient engagement software, websites, and marketing services truly makes us an all-in-one solution for dental practices,” said Alex Cuevas, Legwork Chief Operating Officer. “We’re excited to be able to offer this VoIP phone system as part of our comprehensive package.”

With a VoIP--Voice over Internet Protocol--phone system, dentists are able to lower their phone bill, offer their team greater flexibility for patient communications, and future-proof their practices.

Unlike traditional business phone systems that use expensive, on-site equipment, Legwork Phones only requires a supplied, physical phone. Along with enjoying an easy setup, dental teams appreciate not having to worry about expensive equipment repairs.

Practice staff also love having the ability to customize their cloud-based “switchboard” with a simple drag-and-drop editor that doesn’t require any physical hardware. Users can easily control how each extension handles an incoming phone call by choosing from a list of operations, then drag them onto the dial plan.

“In my 7 years with Legwork, I’ve seen time and again that dental practices are looking for a software solution they can count on that integrates with their phone system,” said Charlie Van Liew, Legwork Director of Enterprise Accounts. “Being able to offer an enterprise-grade VoIP phone system with quick, US-based support really fills an industry gap.”

Legwork Phones is now available as an add-on to dentists who use Legwork patient engagement software. Legwork Phones integrates with the dental software with features like Call Pop-Up, an automated alert that pairs incoming calls with patient information so the administrative team can provide the caller with a more personalized patient experience. Whether a private practice or an enterprise-level organization, Legwork Phones offers a simplified solution that makes communicating with patients easier than ever!

ABOUT LEGWORK

Legwork is the healthcare industry’s first marketing growth platform that helps health practices build a better experience across the entire patient lifecycle. From engaging prospects looking for healthcare to reactivating dormant patients, Legwork covers the entire patient journey to deliver happiness for millions of patients. Legwork helps attract and retain new patients, then convert them for life. Integrating with practice management software, Legwork executes dozens of complex tasks so healthcare teams don’t have to. Learn more at www.legwork.com.