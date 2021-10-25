Healthcare Software Company Awards Dentist a Tesla®

Dr. Brezden with her new Tesla® Dr. Brezden behind the wheel of her prize Tesla®

Legwork "delivers happiness" by announcing the winner of a 2021 Sweepstakes giveaway.

WENATCHEE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s not every day that a healthcare software company gives away a car. In February, Legwork launched a sweepstake unlike any incentive they’d previously offered: a Tesla® Model 3 giveaway.

The sweepstake was inspired in part by the challenges of 2020: dental practices experienced unprecedented closures, setbacks, and safety concerns like never before. Throughout this time, Legwork supported health practices with relevant tools like touchless communications and pre-appointment paperless forms, but the founders were looking for a way to infuse some optimism among industry colleagues.

As Korey Korfiatis, Legwork Co-Founder and Co-CEO explained, “‘Happiness Delivered’ is more than a slogan for us. It’s the motto that drives everything we do here at Legwork. We launched our Tesla® Model 3 giveaway as a tangible example of delivering happiness...in a REALLY big way!”

Contestants qualified by either taking a demo, or, for customers, by referring up to 5 industry colleagues--such as dentists and office managers of dental practices--to demo Legwork patient engagement software.

Eligible entrants were required to work for or be an owner of a dental practice. Additionally, referrals had to be a resident of 50 US states or DC, over 21 years old, work for a dental practice, and have a valid driver’s license to enter. No one affiliated with Legwork was eligible to enter.

On August 19th, Legwork announced the winner at a livestream event: Dr. Natalya Brezden of Flushing Dental Care.

When the team informed Dr. Brezden that she was the winner, her response was, “You’re kidding me! You’re kidding me!”

Dr. Brezden was able to pick up her prize, which she had upgraded to a dual motor with all-wheel-drive, three months early on Labor Day.

When Dr. Brezden sent photos of her with her son, mother, and godmother driving her Tesla® for the first time, she wrote, “Stay happy and be well! And do what makes your heart sing! Yep, driving the Tesla makes my heart sing!”

For Dr. Brezden, the winner of the sweepstakes, “happiness delivered” took the form of a brand new Tesla®. Even though it’s “just” a car, her new vehicle represents so much more. In drawing a winner, the team at Legwork was not only handing keys to a winner, but striking a smile on someone who exemplifies the happiness that keeps the company motivated day in and day out.

Legwork is the healthcare industry’s first marketing growth platform that helps health practices build a better experience across the entire patient lifecycle. From engaging prospects looking for healthcare to reactivating dormant patients, Legwork covers the entire patient journey to deliver happiness for millions of patients. Legwork helps attract and retain new patients, then convert them for life. Integrating with practice management software, Legwork executes dozens of complex tasks so healthcare teams don’t have to. Learn more at www.legwork.com.