Duke Energy Wins 2021 Achievement Award from Association of Edison Illuminating Companies
Duke Energy recognized for developing an improved customer service process, resulting in a more efficient experience for builders, developers, and the company.
We’re thrilled to recognize Duke Energy’s work and honor the impact it’s made on thousands of lives.”CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Edison Illuminating Companies (AEIC), the electric utility industry’s longest-serving and preeminent association of leading operations experts, announced today that Duke Energy has received the Association’s 2021 Top 10 Achievement Award.
The AEIC Achievement Awards are the Association’s most prestigious awards. They are presented annually to AEIC member companies, committees, or subcommittees who have clearly demonstrated significant contributions to advancing the operations of the electric energy industry.
Duke Energy is recognized for developing an improved customer service process, resulting in a more efficient experience for builders, developers, and the company. By creating a concierge specialty team for the largest builders in the Charlotte, North Carolina area, Duke enabled its customers to gain more direct access to solutions from its customer service and engineering teams. The company has now expanded the service to all its jurisdictions.
“We’re thrilled to recognize Duke Energy’s work and honor the impact it’s made on thousands of lives,” said Steve Hauser, chief executive officer of AEIC. “This award is a testament to their excellence and dedication to customers, and we look forward to seeing how they continue to expand this service.”
Duke Energy will be presented with the award on Thursday, November 4th at the 2021 AEIC Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, Florida. To see a full list of 2021 AEIC Achievement Award recipients, visit https://aeic.org/aeic-achievement-awards-program/.
About AEIC
AEIC brings together the electric utility industry’s leading operations experts to rise to challenges, accelerate opportunities, and achieve excellence in all aspects of generation, transmission, distribution, and storage of electric power for the benefit of its members, the industry at large, and consumers, worldwide.
Founded by Thomas Edison and his associates in 1885, AEIC is the electric utility industry’s longest-serving and preeminent association. Today, AEIC’s members work closely together to share knowledge and provide guidance to the industry essential to achieving a modernized grid that delivers a secure energy future for all. To learn more about AEIC, its technical committees, and member companies, visit https://aeic.org/.
