Submit Release
News Search

There were 808 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,712 in the last 365 days.

Duke Energy Wins 2021 Achievement Award from Association of Edison Illuminating Companies

"AEIC logo"

Duke Energy recognized for developing an improved customer service process, resulting in a more efficient experience for builders, developers, and the company.

We’re thrilled to recognize Duke Energy’s work and honor the impact it’s made on thousands of lives.”
— Steve Hauser, CEO, AEIC
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Edison Illuminating Companies (AEIC), the electric utility industry’s longest-serving and preeminent association of leading operations experts, announced today that Duke Energy has received the Association’s 2021 Top 10 Achievement Award.

The AEIC Achievement Awards are the Association’s most prestigious awards. They are presented annually to AEIC member companies, committees, or subcommittees who have clearly demonstrated significant contributions to advancing the operations of the electric energy industry.

Duke Energy is recognized for developing an improved customer service process, resulting in a more efficient experience for builders, developers, and the company. By creating a concierge specialty team for the largest builders in the Charlotte, North Carolina area, Duke enabled its customers to gain more direct access to solutions from its customer service and engineering teams. The company has now expanded the service to all its jurisdictions.

“We’re thrilled to recognize Duke Energy’s work and honor the impact it’s made on thousands of lives,” said Steve Hauser, chief executive officer of AEIC. “This award is a testament to their excellence and dedication to customers, and we look forward to seeing how they continue to expand this service.”

Duke Energy will be presented with the award on Thursday, November 4th at the 2021 AEIC Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, Florida. To see a full list of 2021 AEIC Achievement Award recipients, visit https://aeic.org/aeic-achievement-awards-program/.

About AEIC
AEIC brings together the electric utility industry’s leading operations experts to rise to challenges, accelerate opportunities, and achieve excellence in all aspects of generation, transmission, distribution, and storage of electric power for the benefit of its members, the industry at large, and consumers, worldwide.

Founded by Thomas Edison and his associates in 1885, AEIC is the electric utility industry’s longest-serving and preeminent association. Today, AEIC’s members work closely together to share knowledge and provide guidance to the industry essential to achieving a modernized grid that delivers a secure energy future for all. To learn more about AEIC, its technical committees, and member companies, visit https://aeic.org/.

Kevin Gould
Stryker-Munley Group on behalf of AEIC
774-545-5142
kgould@strykermunleygroup.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Duke Energy Wins 2021 Achievement Award from Association of Edison Illuminating Companies

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.