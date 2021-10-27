Arrest Made in an Attempt to Commit Robbery Offense: 3900 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Attempt to Commit Robbery offense that occurred on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 4:00 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect then threatened the victim and demanded property. The victim did not comply and fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Tuesday, October 26, 2021, a 13-year old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Attempt to Commit Robbery.

