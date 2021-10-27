Tennessee National Guard units return home from deployment

Families, friends and fellow service members gathered to greet Tennessee National Guardsmen as they return home from a year-long deployment, Oct. 27, at Smyrna’s Volunteer Training Site. Members of the 913th Engineer Company, 269th Military Police Company, and C Company, 2nd Battalion, 151st Aviation Regiment were deployed supporting operations near Laredo, Texas. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Cordeiro)
