CTEK Announces Partnership With Western Power Sports

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CTEK, a global market leader in battery management solutions, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Western Power Sports (WPS), the fastest-growing nationwide delivery system of powersport industry products.

Since 1960, Western Power Sports has distributed offroad and street motorcycle, ATV, snowmobile and watercraft parts and accessories to thousands of dealers nationwide.

Western Power Sports will make the CTEK line of products easily accessible to North American Powersport dealers, including the CT5 POWERSPORT battery charger and maintainer and the revolutionary new CS FREE, the world’s first truly portable battery charger with adaptive boost technology.

“At CTEK, maximizing battery performance is at the heart of everything we do, and our customers expect nothing but the best from our chargers, whether they’re using them at home, at the race track, offroad or off grid,” said Bobbie DuMelle, Executive Vice President of CTEK North America.

“At WPS, we strive to bring powersport dealers the best in service, product and delivery, and our new partnership with CTEK builds on that commitment,” said Tim Hall, Street Product Manager for Western Power Sports.

DuMelle added, “Our passion for battery performance echoes the passion and pride powersport enthusiasts have for their vehicles, and we’re excited to bring CTEK products to Western Power Sports’ extensive nationwide network.”

For more information about CTEK, visit www.smartercharger.com. For more information about Western Power Sports, visit www.wps-inc.com.

ABOUT CTEK, INC.

* Established in Dalarna Sweden, CTEK is the leading global brand in battery charging solutions, most specifically vehicle charging.

* CTEK offers products ranging from 12V & 24V battery chargers to charging solutions for electrical vehicles.

* Products are sold via a carefully selected network of global distributors and retailers, as original equipment, supplied to more than 50 of the world’s leading vehicle manufacturers and through charge point operators, property owners as well as other organizations and individuals providing EV charging infrastructure.

* CTEK takes pride in its unique culture based on a passion for innovation and a deep commitment to supporting the transition to greener mobility, by adhering to industry-leading ESG standards.