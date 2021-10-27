Portion of westbound I-94 closed this weekend in Detroit for Frontenac Street overpass replacement

Contact:

Fast facts: - MDOT is replacing the Frontenac Street overpass above I-94. - Setting bridge beams requires closing westbound I-94 from M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) to I-75 starting Friday night. - All lanes on westbound I-94 are expected to reopen by 7 a.m. Sunday, October 31.

October 27, 2021 -- Weather permitting, Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) contract crews will be setting new bridge beams on the Frontenac Street overpass above I-94 in Detroit this weekend. This work will require closing westbound I-94 from Gratiot Avenue to I-75 starting at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29. All lanes of westbound I-94 are expected to reopen by 7 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

During this closure, westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via southbound M-3 (Gratiot Avenue), the westbound Gratiot Avenue connector, and northbound I-75 back to westbound I-94.

Entrance ramps to westbound I-94 will be closed beginning at 7 p.m. from Chalmers to Chene streets. All ramps currently closed will remain closed after 7 a.m. Sunday.

Follow the I-94 modernization project on the web at https://I94Detroit.org or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/I94Detroit or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/I94Detroit.