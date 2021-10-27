NOVA 535 picked as Top Wedding Venue in USA by Brides Against Breast Cancer Charity
Brides Against Breast Cancer charity, since 1997, promotes breast cancer awareness and detection education.ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, US, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brides Against Breast Cancer® (“BABC”) charity announced that the #1 wedding venue in the USA is NOVA 535. The criteria used a combination of bride feedback, vendor online ratings, and NOVA 535’s financial support of BABC’s charity mission or awareness, where general awareness efforts are supported by celebrities such as Serena Williams.
Nova 535 informs its brides of BABC and also has select events through the year where BABC is the financial benefactor, such as Novaween in October. Early detection education programs are often considered the most impactful dollar that can be spent on stopping cancer from spreading. BABC works with relationship marketing channels as well as with mass media, being featured in The New York Times, hosted on Oprah, and written into NCIS: Los Angeles television show.
BABC receives most of its funding from reselling donated wedding dresses. As brides increasingly realizing their daughters most likely will not wear their dress like in yesteryear, donating is a perfect solution and needs to be done within 3 years while dress in fashion. Dress donors receive a 501c(3) charity tax receipt, and know their nice wedding dress will have a second life helping another bride, and helps raise needed money for breast cancer causes.
“Part of our success is from giving back to the local community. BABC serves a great cause, which we especially relate too with Brides,” says Michael Scott Novilla, owner of NOVA 535, and book author of It’s 5 AM Go Home. “The entire NOVA 535 staff is amazing in supporting our charity events, in donating, and sharing information with their Brides about preventing breast cancer,” says BABC’s Executive Director Drew Edwards.
About Brides Against Breast Cancer
BABC (www.BridesAgainstBreastCancer.org) is a national social enterprise 501c3 charity that focuses on early detection education programs. The headquarters is in Atlanta, Georgia.
About NOVA 535
NOVA 535 (www.NOVA535.com ) is one of the nation’s top-rated event venues with a specialty in weddings, epic parties, and unique corporate parties. The 101-year-old venue is located in downtown St. Petersburg, Florida.
