Submit Release
News Search

There were 796 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,694 in the last 365 days.

Commonwealth Edison Co. Wins 2021 Achievement Awards from Association of Edison Illuminating Companies

"AEIC logo"

ComEd was recognized for its innovative initiatives to improve safety and address the requirements of the evolving grid

Innovation continues to be a key part of our collective success, and ComEd is leading the way.”
— Steve Hauser, CEO, AEIC
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Edison Illuminating Companies (AEIC), the electric utility industry’s longest-serving and preeminent association of leading operations experts, announced today that Commonwealth Edison Co. (ComEd) has received two of the Association’s 2021 Top 10 Achievement Awards.

The AEIC Achievement Awards are the Association’s most prestigious awards. They are presented annually to AEIC member companies, committees, or subcommittees who have clearly demonstrated significant contributions to advancing the operations of the electric energy industry.

ComEd is recognized for its work advancing distribution protection. As the first utility to deploy an improved passive optical network, ComEd has transformed its electric distribution system into a resilient network capable of addressing the requirements of the evolving grid. This new approach helps avoid unnecessary outages and reduces cabling failure.

ComEd is also being honored for the arc flash simulator developed by its safety, distribution engineering, and smart meter operations teams. This will allow its employees to safely experience a fault and have the knowledge to protect themselves in the event of one.

“Innovation continues to be a key part of our collective success, and ComEd is leading the way,” said Steve Hauser, chief executive officer of AEIC. “We’re thrilled to recognize their groundbreaking work and honor the positive impact it’s made on our industry and thousands of lives.”

ComEd will be presented with the award on Thursday, November 4th at the 2021 AEIC Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, Florida. To see a full list of 2021 AEIC Achievement Award recipients, visit https://aeic.org/aeic-achievement-awards-program/.

About AEIC
AEIC brings together the electric utility industry’s leading operations experts to rise to challenges, accelerate opportunities, and achieve excellence in all aspects of generation, transmission, distribution, and storage of electric power for the benefit of its members, the industry at large, and consumers, worldwide.

Founded by Thomas Edison and his associates in 1885, AEIC is the electric utility industry’s longest-serving and preeminent association. Today, AEIC’s members work closely together to share knowledge and provide guidance to the industry essential to achieving a modernized grid that delivers a secure energy future for all. To learn more about AEIC, its technical committees, and member companies, visit https://aeic.org/.

Kevin Gould
Stryker-Munley Group on behalf of AEIC
774-545-5142
kgould@strykermunleygroup.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Commonwealth Edison Co. Wins 2021 Achievement Awards from Association of Edison Illuminating Companies

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.