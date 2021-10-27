Commonwealth Edison Co. Wins 2021 Achievement Awards from Association of Edison Illuminating Companies
ComEd was recognized for its innovative initiatives to improve safety and address the requirements of the evolving grid
Innovation continues to be a key part of our collective success, and ComEd is leading the way.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Edison Illuminating Companies (AEIC), the electric utility industry’s longest-serving and preeminent association of leading operations experts, announced today that Commonwealth Edison Co. (ComEd) has received two of the Association’s 2021 Top 10 Achievement Awards.
The AEIC Achievement Awards are the Association’s most prestigious awards. They are presented annually to AEIC member companies, committees, or subcommittees who have clearly demonstrated significant contributions to advancing the operations of the electric energy industry.
ComEd is recognized for its work advancing distribution protection. As the first utility to deploy an improved passive optical network, ComEd has transformed its electric distribution system into a resilient network capable of addressing the requirements of the evolving grid. This new approach helps avoid unnecessary outages and reduces cabling failure.
ComEd is also being honored for the arc flash simulator developed by its safety, distribution engineering, and smart meter operations teams. This will allow its employees to safely experience a fault and have the knowledge to protect themselves in the event of one.
“Innovation continues to be a key part of our collective success, and ComEd is leading the way,” said Steve Hauser, chief executive officer of AEIC. “We’re thrilled to recognize their groundbreaking work and honor the positive impact it’s made on our industry and thousands of lives.”
ComEd will be presented with the award on Thursday, November 4th at the 2021 AEIC Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, Florida. To see a full list of 2021 AEIC Achievement Award recipients, visit https://aeic.org/aeic-achievement-awards-program/.
About AEIC
AEIC brings together the electric utility industry’s leading operations experts to rise to challenges, accelerate opportunities, and achieve excellence in all aspects of generation, transmission, distribution, and storage of electric power for the benefit of its members, the industry at large, and consumers, worldwide.
Founded by Thomas Edison and his associates in 1885, AEIC is the electric utility industry’s longest-serving and preeminent association. Today, AEIC’s members work closely together to share knowledge and provide guidance to the industry essential to achieving a modernized grid that delivers a secure energy future for all. To learn more about AEIC, its technical committees, and member companies, visit https://aeic.org/.
