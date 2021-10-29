Chapter 11 Financial Advisor Restructuring Advisory Group, Substantially Reduces Legal Fees in Multiple Chapter 11 Cases
Restructuring Advisory Group is Retained in Ch 11's Nationally as Strategist, Financial Advisor & to Negotiate Directly with the Banks, saving time and money
Having Ch-11 lawyers negotiate with banks lawyers, is time consuming, expensive, fraught with risk, inefficient, and ineffective. Were it not so, we would all run our businesses through law-firms.”LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Restructuring Advisory Group www.restructuringexperts.com a Chapter 11 Expert, Financial Advisor, Chapter 11 Consultant, and expert in CMBS Loan Restructuring, Chapter 11 Reorganizations, Subchapter V Chapter 11 Reorganizations, Chapter 11 Finance, Debtor in Possession Financing, Commercial Mortgage Loan Modifications and funding Chapter 11 Reorganization Plans, today announced it has saved its clients several hundred thousand dollars in legal fees through the third quarter of 2021
— Craig Brown
Through the 3rd quarter of 2021 retention of the firm in cases spanning the nation, from California and Washington in the West to Minnesota in the Midwest, to Georgia and Tennessee in the South, and to New York and Florida in the East, has resulted in real estate investors and business owners not only having their loans restructured and their chapter 11 plans confirmed, but in their businesses not being saddled with outrageous legal fees.
The Restructuring Advisory Group negotiations through the third quarter of 2021 resulted in the consensual restructure and modification of dozens of mortgages, which then resulted in the confirmation of the reorganization plans, as well as waiving the enforcement of personal guarantees.
Restructuring Advisory Group is retained nationwide as financial advisors and Chapter 11 turn-around experts to drive the bankruptcy process forward through direct negotiations with the financial institutions, replacing the cumbersome lawyer on lawyer negotiations. This normalizes the negotiating process resulting in loans being restructured and refinanced and Reorganization Plans being confirmed at a fraction of the cost.
Additionally, the firm’s expertise extends far beyond a logical negotiating strategy: Its’ principals have restructured their own businesses and real estate partnerships through Chapter 11 and bring a businessman’s perspective and knowledge to the Chapter 11 process not found in Bankruptcy law firms.
The fact is, once Ch-11 is filed, the going forward decisions are mostly strategic, not legal and therefore, there is no reason to pay exorbitant legal fees for strategic advice when Restructuring Advisory Group’s 30 years of experience, gives a Company in Chapter superior strategic and financial advice at a fraction of the cost of lawyers.
In sum, retention of Restructuring Advisory Group stops the Chapter 11 Bank negotiations from falling victim to an attorney driven process where the Company lawyers up, the bank lawyers and up the legal bills pile up while no-one is communicating or negotiating directly with the bank.
Over a 30-year period, Restructuring Advisory Group has established a nationwide network of banks and financial institutions with whom the Company underwrites loans for its Chapter 11 clients, thereby offering both private money and market rate financing for companies and commercial real estate owners who have emerged from or are emerging from Chapter 11.
Over the same period, Restructuring Advisory Group has negotiated the discount, refinance, modification and restructure of nearly Nine Hundred Million Dollars in loans with major banks and financial institutions nationwide.
The company has long standing relationships at the decision-making levels of major financial institutions and its’ trademark negotiating strategies are much more efficient, time-saving and cost effective than battling the banks with and through legions of lawyers.
Craig Brown
Restructuring Advisory Group
+1 949-466-0022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn