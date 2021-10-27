Update - Derby Barracks / Fatal Crash
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A503673
TROOPER: B. Connor STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 10/24/21 @ approximately 1105 hours
LOCATION (specific): VT RT 14 near Community Farm Road/ Coventry
VEHICLE #1 OPERATOR: Aaron Tisler AGE: 61 SEAT BELT: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 1990 Honda Motorcycle
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: extensive damage
HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital/ UVMC
WEATHER: partly sunny
ROAD COND: dry
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
UPDATE:
On 10/27/21, Troopers were notified that Tisler had succumbed to his injuries at UVMMC.
On the above date and time The Vermont State Police, Newport Fire Department, and Newport EMS, responded to a single vehicle crash on VT RT 14 near Community Farm Road in the town of Coventry. Through the Troopers investigation it was determined that the vehicle had passed a tractor trailer unit and continued at a high rate of speed before colliding with a guardrail. The operator was transported to North Country Hospital and was later transferred to UVMC for life threatening injuries.