Update - Derby Barracks / Fatal Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

                                                                                                                  

CASE#: 21A503673                             

 

TROOPER: B. Connor                                                      STATION: Derby           

           

CONTACT#: 334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 10/24/21 @ approximately 1105 hours

 

LOCATION (specific): VT RT 14 near Community Farm Road/ Coventry

 

VEHICLE #1 OPERATOR: Aaron Tisler        AGE: 61     SEAT BELT: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 1990 Honda Motorcycle

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: extensive damage

 

 

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital/ UVMC

WEATHER: partly sunny

ROAD COND: dry

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

UPDATE:

On 10/27/21, Troopers were notified that Tisler had succumbed to his injuries at UVMMC.

 

On the above date and time The Vermont State Police, Newport Fire Department, and Newport EMS, responded to a single vehicle crash on VT RT 14 near Community Farm Road in the town of Coventry.  Through the Troopers investigation it was determined that the vehicle had passed a tractor trailer unit and continued at a high rate of speed before colliding with a guardrail.  The operator was transported to North Country Hospital and was later transferred to UVMC for life threatening injuries. 

