Mayor Bowser Announces New Partnership to Connect More Residents to the Solar for All Program

(Washington, DC) — Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser launched a collaboration between the Mayor’s Office on Latino Affairs (MOLA) and the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) that will help more residents participate in the Solar for All and Solar Works DC programs.

“Today, we’re highlighting two programs that both bring the benefits of solar power to DC residents: the Solar for All program and the Solar Works DC program,” said Mayor Bowser. “These programs not only move DC closer to our climate and clean energy goals, they give DC residents a fair shot. I’m grateful for the Mayor’s Office on Latino Affairs for stepping up to get more residents connected to Solar for All, and we encourage any resident who is interested in saving on their electric bills to apply.”

The Solar for All program plays a critical role in the District’s transition to clean energy by providing access to the benefits of solar power to low- to moderate-income households. The program is not just for people who own homes or who have solar panels. Participants can lower their energy bills by receiving solar power, either directly on their roof or through community solar, if their household income meets the required threshold.

With today’s announcement, MOLA will conduct outreach and education of the Solar for All program in Spanish to the Latino community. MOLA will also provide one-on-one assistance at the Frank D. Reeves Municipal Center to those eligible District residents, to assist them in submitting their Solar for All applications. Attendees at today’s announcement in Columbia Heights were encouraged to bring their PEPCO bill with them to have a chance to enroll in the Solar for All program and be one of the first to receive assistance.

“The Solar for All program will help Latino households save up to $500 annually in their electricity bills,” said Interim MOLA Director Eduardo Perdomo. “The Latino community is grateful and looks forward to more partnerships with DC government agencies in providing a fair shot for all of us to succeed.”

Solar Works DC, launched by Mayor Bowser in 2017 and operated out of the DC Infrastructure Academy, is a collaboration between DOEE and the Department of Employment Services (DOES) and provides District residents with paid career training, empowering them to pursue a job in the high-demand infrastructure industry. Any Washington, DC resident who is 18 years of age or older, has a high school diploma or GED, and can meet required benchmarks on the CASAS exam can participate. Participants must commit to 12 weeks of training. The Infrastructure Academy hosts virtual information sessions every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

The Mayor’s Fiscal Year 2022 Fair Shot Budget provides $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for Solar Works, with $1.5 million to sustain the existing program and the other $1.5 million that will support the expansion, doubling the number of participants from 75 to 150.

