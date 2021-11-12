Mercedes-Benz of The Woodlands Sees the Benefits of Being Solar
What a unique opportunity we have to give back to our community by making our environment cleaner for The Woodlands.”THE WOODLANDS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When driving by the dealership -- located just off of I-45 and North of Texas State Highway 242 -- many likely won’t see what’s driving the dealership these days. Well because unless a lengthy ladder or a drone is handy—what’s happening on the roof will go unnoticed.
Though once seen, many will understand that Mercedes-Benz of The Woodlands, a high-line dealership in the greater-Houston area, continues to want to connect, protect and be a part of the community. With over 800 installed solar panels on the dealership's roof, the ecologically sound approach to offsetting electrical utilization by using the Texas sun as the propeller helped to keep costs down and benefit the Texas grid. The panels continue to generate up to 250 kW of renewable energy per day.
“Our team values community giving,” said Fred Gallucci, General Manager of Mercedes Benz of the Woodlands. “What a unique opportunity we have to give back to our community by making our environment cleaner for The Woodlands.”
Dealership foreman, Tom Moss, manages the panels and keeps track of daily consumption. Moss explains that during cooler months the dealership generates more solar power than overall energy used — a clear indication that the installation of the panels benefits the approximately 60,000 square foot dealership.
“During the spring and fall, our energy can be 100% solar-powered,” said Moss. “At the peak of a typical Texas summer, about 75% of the energy comes from our solar panels.”
Moss takes pride in preserving the environment with this great source of renewable energy.
The Woodlands, renowned for its over 150 parks and 200 miles of nature trails, already places emphasis on the importance of a clean environment — Mercedes-Benz of the Woodlands continues to contribute to the cause that’s central to the community each and every day—sun up to sundown.
The dealership continues to commit to areas of sustainability and efficiency in more ways than just one. With future plans to fully participate in the electric vehicle market, the dealership recently announced the release of the first all-electric Mercedes EQ. With the purchase of this electrically intelligent vehicle, you too can help contribute.
Visit our website to find out more about our participation in the future of electric, on and off the road!
About Mercedes-Benz of The Woodlands:
Mercedes-Benz of The Woodlands, your authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer, serving Montgomery & Harris counties from North Houston to Conroe, Magnolia, and New Caney. The Mercedes showroom features the latest Mercedes-Benz showstoppers; conveniently located on I-45 between Conroe and Houston.
