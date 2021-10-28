Lynx Technology Partners Wins 2021 CISO Choice Awards for Governance, Risk and Compliance

Distinguished CISO Board of Judges Selects Lynx in Highly Competitive Recognition

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lynx Technology Partners, LLC has won the highly competitive 2021 CISO Choice Awards in the Governance, Risk and Compliance category (GRC). A first of its kind vendor recognition by a CISO Board of Judges who select the winning solutions and providers based on their real-world experience, the awards are highly competitive.

Honoring security vendors of all types, sizes and maturity levels, CISO Choice Awards recognizes differentiated solutions valuable to the CISO and enterprise from security solution providers worldwide.

The CISO Choice Awards are part the exclusive CISOs Connect membership knowledge-sharing community, an exclusive Security Current community, which provides CISOs and cybersecurity leaders across industries invaluable information on vendors in today's constantly evolving security environment.

“Being selected as a 2021 CISO Choice Awards winner for Governance Risk and Compliance is a true honor as the winners are selected by CISOs who are in the trenches daily,” said Franklin Donahoe, Lynx CEO. “It was an extremely competitive field and winning validates that Lynx and our GRC offerings are in sync with the needs of CISOs and that we are providing forward-looking solutions that will continue to meet their changing security needs.”

Lynx Technology Partners provides GRC solutions and services to any organization, public or private, large or small, that wants to align IT activities with business goals and manage risk more effectively while meeting regulatory compliance requirements. Lynx’s powerful risk and compliance solution, LRM, is not a collection of features, it is a tool that assists customers in driving down the effort to govern, communicate, and manage risk and compliance.

Lynx offers GRCaaS through their Risk Operations Center which allows organizations to simplify their risk management processes by providing options for outsourcing the people, process and technology to drive value in the form of efficiency, consistency and repeatable execution across an entire organization.

Aimee Rhodes, CEO of CISOs Connect said: "I am honored to be part of the CISO Choice Awards and work with such a distinguished Board of Judges from virtually every industry. It was exciting to hear the judges who live and breathe security share their experiences and discuss with one another the wealth of technologies that are on the market or coming to the market. Their real-world insights are what make the CISO Choice Awards so valuable and beneficial. Congratulations to Lynx Technology Partners and the other winners for their solutions which are invaluable to the CISOs and their enterprises."

About Lynx Technology Partners

Lynx Technology Partners delivers dynamic cyber security and risk management solutions for our customers, helping them understand and navigate their threat landscape. The Lynx team consists of experienced, industry-recognized experts who have led governance, risk management, compliance, and cybersecurity programs and served as subject matter experts (SMEs) for Fortune 500 enterprises and federal agencies. Lynx combines risk management professional services with an integrated risk management platform to better manage risk throughout the people, process, and technology lifecycle. Our dedication to customer success and responsiveness to needs has earned us the trust of a growing customer list in highly regulated industries worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.LynxTechnologyPartners.com.

About Security Current and CISOs Connect

Security Current improves the way security, privacy and risk executives collaborate to protect their organizations and their information. Its CISO-driven proprietary content and events provide insight, actionable advice and analysis giving executives the latest information to make knowledgeable decisions.

Its invitation-only CISOs Connect community https://cisosconnect.com allows for CISOs to communicate with each other and share knowledge and expertise with their peers with its proprietary research, group discussion, online and in-person exclusive events.