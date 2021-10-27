Submit Release
News Search

There were 787 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,710 in the last 365 days.

Oklahoma First in U.S. to Support the Aerospace & Defense Industry Through the Sustainment Platform

Today we honored Senator Bill Coleman for his work to support economic development and community growth. During the 2021 session, Coleman, alongside Representative Kyle Hilbert, authored SB 609, which modernized Oklahoma’s Ad Valorem Tax Exemption.

Read More

You just read:

Oklahoma First in U.S. to Support the Aerospace & Defense Industry Through the Sustainment Platform

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.