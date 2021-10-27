Oklahoma First in U.S. to Support the Aerospace & Defense Industry Through the Sustainment Platform

Today we honored Senator Bill Coleman for his work to support economic development and community growth. During the 2021 session, Coleman, alongside Representative Kyle Hilbert, authored SB 609, which modernized Oklahoma’s Ad Valorem Tax Exemption.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.