Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Partner, Cherylyn Harley LeBon, to Attend 43North's Startup Competition as a Judge
Each year 43North invests $5 million in companies
As a Western New York native, I’m excited to see the continued expansion of Buffalo’s start-up ecosystem, job growth, and the enthusiasm for Buffalo’s future.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, a leading corporate and intellectual property law firm with offices across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, announces that its Partner Cherylyn Harley LeBon will attend 43North’s startup competition as a judge.
Ms. Harley LeBon is a member of the firm’s Corporate and Government Contracts practice and works with small-sized to large-sized businesses across the country. She provides companies and their executive teams with strategic and tactical advice to negotiate complex contracts and counsels clients on corporate governance, raising capital and financing, mergers and acquisitions, and a wide variety of other legal issues.
She leverages her 20+ years’ experience as a former senior executive at the Small Business Administration (SBA), the Department of Veterans Affairs, and as counsel on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee and in the U.S. House of Representatives.
“I’m delighted to be a part of 43North’s competition again this year. As a Western New York native, I’m excited to see the continued expansion of Buffalo’s start-up ecosystem, job growth, and the enthusiasm for Buffalo’s future,” stated Harley LeBon.
43North hosts yearly startup competitions, investing in companies who relocate to Buffalo, NY. Each year they invest $5 million in companies, striving to turn Buffalo, NY into a city booming with growth and business.
This year, nineteen finalists from around the world will attend the 43North semi-finals on October 27th, 2021, to compete for a place in the finals. The finals will take place on October 28th, 2021, where ten finalists will compete for a chance at receiving a portion of 43North's $5 million investment.
To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, please visit them online at www.dbllawyers.com.
About Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a leading comprehensive legal advisor to national and global businesses with 16 offices nationwide, as well as Toronto and London. The firm was founded by U.S. Army veterans and has over 70 attorneys licensed to practice in over 40 states. Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig has been recognized as one of the top intellectual property law firms by IP Watchdog. For more information visit: www.dbllawyers.com.
