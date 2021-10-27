WhiteFox Appoints New CEO and Executive Chairman
Chris Wilson joins WhiteFox as CEO, and Jef Graham has been appointed as Executive Chairman.SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WhiteFox Defense, the trusted global leader in drone airspace security, has appointed Chris Wilson as their new CEO and Jef Graham as their new Executive Chairman. Luke Fox, Founder, Chairman & CEO of WhiteFox, will transition to the position of Chief Science Officer & Board Member.
Chris is an experienced technology executive who has created and accelerated business growth for companies ranging from seed funded to global public companies, having most recently been part of the executive team at Cylance, an AI cybersecurity company acquired by Blackberry in 2019. Previously, Chris was with McAfee & Intel Corporation.
“WhiteFox’s unique mission and value proposition truly differentiate the company. Having spent my career in security technology, military aviation systems, and as a pilot of both drones and airplanes-I am excited to join such a talented team solving a vital problem for the future of drone usage. I am thankful Luke is trusting me with this amazing team, and I am excited to scale the business as we continue to provide best-in-class drone airspace security,” says Wilson, WhiteFox CEO.
“It has been an honor to serve WhiteFox as CEO since founding the company in 2015. I am confident Chris is the right person to take on this role, and I look forward to these next steps in our mission to secure trusted autonomy,” says Fox. “Jef has been a valued advisor, and his new role as Executive Chairman will unlock new future growth opportunities for WhiteFox.”
Jef Graham has served on WhiteFox’s Board of Advisors for the past two years and has Executive, CEO, and Board leadership experience at many notable tech companies, including HP, 3Com, Peribit Networks, RGB Networks, and NetGear. Graham has worked with Silicon Valley’s leading Venture Capitalists, raised many rounds of venture capital, and delivered successful outcomes for many companies.
“I am honored to assume this new role with WhiteFox. Having been connected with Luke for the past couple of years, I’m thrilled to be more actively involved. I am confident working with Chris that we will advance WhiteFox’s growth trajectory,” says Jef Graham.
About WhiteFox Defense Technologies, Inc.:
Headquartered in California, WhiteFox’s mission is to keep the sky open for responsible pilots by creating solutions that advance drone technology for a better world. As the trusted global leader pioneering the safe integration of drones into society and offering worldwide drone airspace security solutions, WhiteFox secures trusted autonomy through transparency and accountability in our skies.
