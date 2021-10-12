AGOS and WhiteFox Partner for Drone Security Solutions in the Republic of Korea
EINPresswire.com/ -- WhiteFox Defense Technologies, Inc. and AGOS Advanced Technologies announced the advancement of their partnership to market and manufacture WhiteFox products for the Republic of Korea market. WhiteFox Defense, the leader in drone airspace security, is advancing drone security for a better world through their DroneFox and STRATUS product lines that provide best-in-class solutions for drone traffic monitoring and airspace security. AGOS, is a Republic of Korea technology company that develops hardware and software for specialized RF detection applications. WhiteFox and AGOS have begun discussions for AGOS to manufacture WhiteFox products under a to be negotiated licensing arrangement for the purpose of establishing a local provider in the Republic of Korea.
“We intend to collaborate with the best technologies in the market. We are excited at the possibility of adding WhiteFox solutions and products to our manufacturing portfolio and distribution of their products in the Korean Market. ” - AGOS, Advanced Technologies
As the drone industry is rapidly expanding, so is the counter-drone industry. There are many uncertainties with drones successfully integrating into society. Unauthorized drones, irresponsible pilots, and overall threats to safety are significant concerns. WhiteFox offers the highest caliber of drone airspace security solutions, with capabilities including detection, identification, classification, and mitigation of drones flown by careless, clueless, and criminal pilots.
“WhiteFox is pleased to have the opportunity to work with AGOS who is well established in the Republic of Korea marketplace having recently been awarded 5 contracts for Counter drone systems in the Republic of Korea.” - WhiteFox Defense
About WhiteFox Defense Technologies, Inc.:
Headquartered in California, WhiteFox’s mission is to keep the sky open for responsible pilots by creating solutions that advance drone technology for a better world. As the global leader in pioneering the safe integration of drones into society and offering worldwide drone airspace security solutions, WhiteFox secures trusted autonomy through transparency and accountability in our skies.
About AGOS
AGOS began as an application developer under the slogan of acting as a locomotive for e.Biz in the information age. We have grown into Korea’s leading RF measurement analysis system and custom-made software manufacturing company with extensive experience and technical skills. Based on steady R&D activities that reinvest more than 40 percent of its total sales, we are realizing high-quality service to customers as well as improving the company’s value. Visit us at: agos.co.kr/
Copyright © 2021 AGOS. All rights reserved. AGOS, the AGOS logo, Advanced Technologies, agos.co.kr, and agos.co.kr are trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of AGOS in the United States, Korea, or certain other jurisdictions. Other companies and products or services mentioned herein may be trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of their respective mark owners.
Shannon Kummer
