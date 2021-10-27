Advanced Innovative Partners Continues the Fight Against Breast Cancer
Advanced Innovative Partners Continues the Fight Against Breast CancerBOYNTON BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – October is National Breast Cancer Month. Miami-based Advanced Innovative Partners continues its fight against breast cancer and is advancing development of a novel treatment for Human Epidermal Growth Factor 2 (HER2) Breast Cancer. There are nearly 200,000 women living with metastatic HER2+ breast cancer in the U.S. alone, and millions more around the world. AIP’s HER2-tumor targeted radiotherapy could reduce breast cancer morbidity and mortality in those suffering from this disease. While advances in imaging and therapy have improved the survival of patients with breast cancer, the five-year survival for patients with metastatic breast cancer still hovers around 20%.
Breast cancers which express the HER2 receptor are particularly aggressive and remain difficult to treat. Over the past decade, HER2-targeted therapies have demonstrated the ability to prolong patient survival, yet almost all therapies will eventually fail patients leading to progression and possible death. There is a great need for novel, safe and effective therapies, said Roseanne Satz, AIP’s Chief Executive Officer. We are very pleased to be contributing to the fight against breast cancer. Promising results in our studies to diagnose and treat HER2-positive breast cancer using targeted radioligand therapy has the potential to successfully treat patients with metastatic cancer. This medication binds to the HER2 molecule on the surface of cancer cells and delivers enough radiation to kill breast cancer cells without collateral effects”.
AIP’s Phase I and Phase II Diagnostic and Theranostic studies aim to determine the anti-tumor activity of targeted therapy using Lutetium-177-αVβ3-IAP, as second-or third-line treatment and to evaluate progression free survival. The short-term goals are to provide clinical safety and efficacy data required by the FDA for the initiation of Phase III clinical trials and the submission of an NDA for AIP’s HER2-targeted radionuclide therapy.
About AIP: Advanced Innovative Partners is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company focused on development diagnostics and companion therapeutics in oncology, neurology, rare pediatric diseases, and medical countermeasures. True to our name, our mission is to deliver transformative science to people with underserved medical needs, making a difference in their lives. The Company’s robust nuclear medicine product portfolio includes specialty pharmaceuticals enabling personalized medicine. For additional information about AIP please visit www.advancedinnovativepartners.com
