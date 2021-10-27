Routes 208 and 308 Closed in Venango County

The intersection of Route 208 and Route 308 in Venango County is closed due to downed utility lines.

Route 208 is closed to through traffic from the intersection with Route 38 in Scrubgrass Township to the intersection with Route 8 in Irwin Township. Route 308 is closed from Route 8 in Irwin Township to Interstate 80.

The roadways are both expected to reopen later today.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Saxon Daugherty, 814-678-7095

