TDOC Expanding Eligibility For Part-Time Employment

Wednesday, October 27, 2021 | 09:18am

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) is now offering part-time correctional officer positions to an expanded group of individuals in an effort to fill vacancies and aid in current staffing shortages.  The expansion makes the following cohorts eligible for part-time employment:  

  • Retired law enforcement officers
  • Current law enforcement officers seeking secondary employment
  • Former TDOC security staff
  • Direct hires with no prior experience

Part-time staff will be utilized based on their availability and the facility need, and will not be expected to work mandatory overtime.

“Filling vacant positions is a challenge faced by law enforcement agencies across the country,” said Commissioner Tony Parker.  “We recognize that we must find creative solutions to ensure TDOC continues to meet its mission and keep the public safe.”

Previously, part-time employment was only permitted for former correctional officers with a minimum of one year of full-time service.  For more information regarding part-time employment with TDOC, including pay, retirement information, training, and how to apply, visit TDOC’s website.

