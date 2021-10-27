Medtech Maldives commences Digital Transformation with Microsoft & CloudFronts

CloudFronts - Microsoft Dynamics 365 Gold Partner CloudFronts Microsoft partnership Medtech Team with CloudFronts CEO & ERP Practice Lead

CloudFronts will help Medtech Maldives to transform its operational and sales capabilities with Microsoft Dynamics 365.

MALÉ, MALDIVES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Male, Maldives, October 27, 2021

CloudFronts is delighted to announce it has been selected by Medtech Maldives Pvt Ltd, one of the largest sellers and distributors of hospital equipment devices to deploy Microsoft Dynamics to bolster its CRM, and ERP capabilities.

Having its motto as Bridge to Medical Excellence, Medtech Maldives is one of the largest healthcare companies specializing in selling and distributing medical equipment, consumables, laboratory reagents, and products related to the medical field. You can explore more about them here http://www.medtechmaldives.com/

CloudFronts’ commitment to Maldives emerges from the fact that it is already currently serving a string of public and private enterprises in Maldives across the sectors like Retail, Manufacturing, Distribution, Insurance, and warehouse management, and nevertheless, has emerged as a South Asian tourist island’s top Microsoft technology partner.

As healthcare equipment business soared post-pandemic, Medtech Maldives expressed to migrate from legacy Dynamics AX ERP to Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain Management along with Dynamics 365 Commerce and Field Service. They will also leverage intuitive and interactive Dashboard and reports with Microsoft Power BI for Data insights and analytics along with Microsoft 365 for email, security, file sharing, and storage. Implementation of the Microsoft Dynamics suite will unify and automate the client’s financial, operational, sales, accounting process, and enable Medtech Maldives’s business to reduce expenses and make smarter and faster decisions.

On this occasion, Sairaj Kalekar, Marketing Head of CloudFronts says, “This win is yet another evidence of CloudFronts’ dedication to digitizing Maldives’ economy with Microsoft technologies. Our ultimate vision is to enable every single enterprise in the Maldives on Microsoft Dynamics.”

Visit us at https://www.cloudfronts.com/ to learn more about our Dynamics 365 offerings.

About CloudFronts Technologies

CloudFronts is a 100% Dynamics 365 focused Microsoft Gold Partner helping Businesses around the world to Solve their Complex Business Challenges with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform. Our head office and robust delivery center are based out of Mumbai, India along with branch offices in Singapore & U.S.

Since its inception in 2012, CloudFronts has successfully served over 500+ small and medium-sized clients all over the world such as North America, Europe, Australia, Maldives & India with diverse experiences in the sectors ranging from Professional services, Finances, Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, F&B, Retail, Logistics, Energy, Automotive and Nonprofits.

Please feel free to connect with Dynamics 365 Solution Architect Anil Shah at ashah@cloudfronts.com