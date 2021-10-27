TribalNet Event Sponsored by Technology Solution Provider ITsavvy

ITsavvy just announced they are a Bronze Sponsor of the in-person Annual TribalNet Event in Grapevine, Texas.

We look forward to seeing existing and new clients, showcasing our capabilities and connecting with attendees at this event.” — ITsavvy President and COO Munu Gandhi

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITsavvy, one of the fastest growing complete technology solution providers in the U.S., just announced they are a Bronze Sponsor of the in-person Annual TribalNet Event Nov. 8-11 at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center, Grapevine, Texas.

The company will be at Booth Number 700, showcasing leading-edge technology solutions. Top client executives with extensive expertise in technology for tribal government, gaming and healthcare industries will be available to answer questions and brainstorm solutions with visitors.

This is the 3rd year ITsavvy has attended this event, which features a variety of session tracks including:

• Tribal Gaming and Hospitality Technology

• Tribal Government Technology

• Tribal Health Information Management

• Information Security

• Workforce Strategy

• Leadership and Management

ITsavvy President and COO Munu Gandhi said, “ITsavvy has proudly participated in the Annual TribalNet the last three years and has always had an enjoyable and successful experience. We look forward to seeing existing and new clients, showcasing our capabilities and connecting with attendees at this event.”

TribalNet was formed in 1999 with the primary purpose of bringing tribes, tribal employees and resources together. Over the past two decades, TribalNet has grown to become the platform to connect and seek opportunities in solutions, best practices and technology among tribal government and related sectors. These organizations and enterprises use TribalNet as a go-to guide for making well informed decisions.

ITsavvy is a leader in tailored, end-to-end IT product and service solutions. ITsavvy built its reputation as a value-added reseller with industry-leading product availability, design and implementation, client support and delivery speed through 46 distribution centers across the U.S. ITsavvy also has data center locations in Cedar Knolls, N.J. and Oak Brook, Ill. The company’s user-friendly website provides concise, leading-edge IT decision-making resources, including an

e-commerce site with real-time pricing and availability. ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, Ill., with offices in Chicago’s Loop; Hauppauge, N.Y.; New York, N.Y.; Naples, Fla.; Miami; Warren, N.J.; Hayward, Calif.; Beavercreek, Ohio and Raleigh, N.C. Call 855.ITsavvy (855.487.2889), email info@ITsavvy.com, visit www.ITsavvy.com. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; 630-363-8081. Full release at https://www.itsavvy.com/tribalnet-event-sponsored-by-technology-solution-provider-itsavvy/

###

Copyright © 2004 - 2021 ITsavvy. All rights reserved. ®Registered Trademarks of MT & Associates LLC. All other company and product names may be trademarks of respective companies with which they are associated.