ALIGNERCO is Running a Massive Invisible Aligners Sale in Canada
Customers can now straighten their teeth with clear aligners for as little as $1185, ALIGNERCO is offering $450 discounts.
Great results and price. It was suspiciously cheap, but the end result was fantastic. The customer service was fantastic, and I love my new smile now!”STONEY CREEK, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALIGNERCO Canada has a proven track record for straightening teeth in as little as four months. This holiday season, ALIGNERCO is giving customers 450 new reasons to crack a smile. For holiday season ALIGNERCO is offering a flat $450 off the price of their clear aligners.
— Minh Lam
ALIGNERCO is already a very popular option for clear aligners across Canada. Their trusted clear aligners are available for $1185 and their night-only aligners are available for $1285, prices unmatched by any other brand in the country.
Clear aligners are ideal for anyone who’s ever felt self-conscious about misaligned or crowded teeth. A more convenient and comfortable alternative to traditional wire braces, clear aligners only need to be worn for 8-10 hours per day. ALIGNERCO is completely virtual. That means no pesky visits to a dental office.
The holiday season can be stressful and busy enough, but throw an ongoing pandemic into the mix and it becomes nearly impossible to make time for anything. ALIGNERCO understands this and wants to make smiling confidently accessible to everyone.
Customers can conveniently order an impression kit online and have it sent straight to their doors. Impression kits cost $55 and are used to determine who’s a candidate for clear aligners. Those who are not a good fit will be refunded for their kit, so there’s really no risk in trying.
The road to straighter smiles is easy with ALIGNERCO and takes just three simple steps:
-Creating impressions of teeth with the ALIGNERCO impression kit.
-Sending back the impression kit and letting ALIGNERCOs team of experts design a personalized invisible aligners treatment plan.
-Wearing clear aligners as prescribed.
Some things in life are too good to be true, but a happy healthier smile with ALIGNERCO is not one of those things, their customers can attest.
During a post-treatment interview ALIGNERCO customer Minh Lam said, “Great results and price. It was suspiciously cheap, but the end result was fantastic. The customer service was fantastic, and I love my new smile now!”
Lam isn’t the only one with a great impression of ALIGNERCO. Kennia Martinez had this to say on the ALIGNERCO website, “I'm very pleased with the outcome of my aligners. The process was so easy. My teeth turned out really straight.”
ALIGNERCO's holiday season offer is a promising way to spread healthy smiles across Canada.
