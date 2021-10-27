LoginRadius Enhances Progressive Profiling for Improved Sign Ups through a Seamless User Experience
Leading CIAM provider introduces an upgraded profiling feature that helps capture business-critical information to enhance sign-up rates
We’re glad that we have bridged the gap between consumers and businesses since progressive profiling enables smooth flow of information for a rich consumer experience leading to overall growth,”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LoginRadius, a leading provider of Consumer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) solution, announced that their platform now offers an enhanced Progressive Profiling feature that improves user experience right from the moment a user interacts with a brand.
— Deepak Gupta, CTO of LoginRadius
The latest feature in the leading CIAM solution helps businesses gradually collect crucial information from consumers in a step-by-step manner that helps improve the overall sign-up rates and conversions and lends a hand in creating personalized consumer journeys.
The feature is useful for businesses that require critical consumer information for business growth through a simple registration process that isn’t complex.
“Businesses today are predominantly relying on consumer information that helps them design personalized experiences and consumer journeys. LoginRadius’ progressive profiling helps them easily collect consumer information through a step-by-step procedure that doesn’t hamper user experience and increases conversions,” says Deepak Gupta, CTO of LoginRadius.
Progressive Profiling by LoginRadius ensures consumers need not go through complex registration procedures by just asking for the right information at the right time.
Here are some benefits of Progressive Profiling offered by LoginRadius:
Increased consumer sign-up rates
Increased data value
Seamless consumer experience
Building trust-based consumer relationships
Businesses can leverage LoginRadius’ Progressive Profiling feature based on their business needs to design winning strategies that further helps increasing conversions without hampering the user experience.
To stay up to date with LoginRadius Identity product releases, please visit our product update page.
About LoginRadius
LoginRadius is a leading cloud-based consumer identity and access management (CIAM) solution that empowers businesses to deliver a delightful consumer experience.
The developer-friendly Identity Platform provides a comprehensive set of APIs to enable authentication, identity verification, single sign-on, user management, and account protection capabilities such as multi-factor authentication on any web or mobile application. The company offers open source SDKs, integrations with over 150 third-party applications, pre-designed and customizable login interfaces, and best-in-class data security products. The platform is already loved by over 3,000 businesses with a monthly reach of 1.17 billion consumers worldwide.
The company has been named as a leading industry player in consumer identity and access management (CIAM) by Gartner, KuppingerCole, and Computer Weekly. Microsoft is a major technology partner and investor.
For more information, visit loginradius.com or follow @LoginRadius on Twitter.
