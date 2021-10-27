Citizant Wins $20.7M Task Order for U.S. Air Force Agile Maintenance Support
Citizant’s 2nd SBEAS task order win provides High-Availability Sustainment for the mission-critical Base Maintenance Family of Services
Citizant is honored to work with the Air Force HI4 to provide high-quality Agile sustainment services to ensure the operational availability of the BMx FoS portfolio.”CHANTILLY, VA, USA, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Citizant, Inc., an SBEAS prime contractor known for its High Availability Service Delivery Model, has been awarded a $20.7 million task order from the U.S. Air Force to provide Agile Subject Matter Expertise for IT sustainment and support for the Base Maintenance (BMx) Family of Systems (FoS).
— Michael Barnes, VP of DoD Programs
The 5-year task order will support the Air Force Enterprise Logistics Systems (HI4) Maintenance and Installations (HIM) portfolio. The task order was issued under Citizant’s Small Business Enterprise Applications Solutions (SBEAS) IDIQ contract by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) Program Executive Office (PEO) Business Enterprise Systems (BES) at Gunter Air Force Base in Montgomery, Ala.
BMx FoS is a portfolio of systems that provides readiness and operations support of aircraft status and availability worldwide. Citizant will support critical legacy systems, generate modernization roadmaps, and provide functional expertise for BMx FoS solutions in multi-cloud application hosting environments, including Microsoft Azure and AWS Cloud One.
“Citizant is honored to work with the Air Force HI4 to provide high-quality Agile sustainment services to ensure the operational availability of the BMx FoS portfolio,” said Michael Barnes, Vice President of DoD Programs at Citizant. “Our unique High Availability Service Delivery Model offers unrivaled sustainment and modernization expertise. This assures readiness and operations support of aircraft status and availability and support equipment maintenance activities at worldwide operating bases, Active-Duty Air Force, and Air National Guard and Air Force Reserves sites.”
The AF BMx FoS Product Line includes Integrated Maintenance Data System (IMDS) Central Database (CDB), IMDS Web Services (WS), replacement of the Computer Software Configuration System (CSCS), Enhanced Maintenance Operations Center (EMOC), Maintenance Scheduling Module (MSM), Training Business Area (TBA), and AF Facilities and Equipment Maintenance (FEM).
Citizant and its partners have experience and expertise across all Air Force Major Commands and cover all 10 task areas on the SBEAS contract. Citizant will leverage its quality certifications including ISO 9001, ISO 20000, ISO 27001, CMMI-SVC and CMMI DEV Maturity Level 3, and its ISACA-Licensed CMMI Partner status to provide the Air Force with high-levels of service quality, continuous process improvement, and data-driven results. Citizant has used its expertise in FISMA and NIST 800-53 to develop a cybersecurity hygiene assessment tool that helps other small federal contractors prepare for the emerging Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) standards.
About Citizant, Inc.
Citizant designs and delivers smarter, leaner business and IT modernization solutions for the U.S. government. The company employs leading experts in Agile transformation, DevSecOps automation, enterprise data management, Identity Credentialing & Access Management (ICAM), and organizational maturity. Citizant’s Civilian Business Unit is appraised at Maturity Level 3 for both CMMI® Development and Services Version 2.0, making Citizant the 4th company worldwide to achieve this distinction. The company is also certified in ISO 9001:2015 for Talent Acquisition, ISO 20000-1:2018 for Shared Services, and ISO 27001:2013 for Information Security. Citizant, an SBA-certified Woman Owned Small Business, is headquartered in Chantilly, Va., with employees supporting government customers in 27 states and Puerto Rico. Follow Citizant on LinkedIn and Twitter.
