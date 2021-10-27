HSR.health Selects GIDEON Infectious Disease Database
Health Tech Firm Uses AI-Powered Geospatial Analytics to Detect Outbreaks Early
We subscribed to GIDEON to feed our AI algorithms and help us paint a holistic picture of disease spread.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GIDEON Informatics, creators of GIDEON, the comprehensive Global Infectious Diseases and Epidemiology Online Network, are pleased to announce that HSR.health has selected the GIDEON database to develop intelligent early warning systems for outbreaks.
HSR.health is an innovative and emerging health tech firm based out of Rockville, Maryland. The company operates an artificial intelligence-enabled, geospatial platform to detect and help prevent outbreaks of infectious disease. Their risk analytic solutions have provided support to governments and global public health agencies throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
This summer, HSR.health was also awarded government funding through the Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC) to pilot the world’s first Global Disease Surveillance system. Gupta currently serves as Chair of the OGC's Health Domain Working Group.
Uri Blackman, CEO and Co-founder of GIDEON said, “We are delighted that GIDEON’s database, with over 2,000 pathogens and 360 diseases, is being used to jumpstart innovations that fight outbreaks and pandemics.” He added, “With globalization, emerging infectious diseases can spread worldwide in just a few days. Predictive analytics using robust underlying data could be our best defense.”
“We subscribed to GIDEON to feed our AI algorithms and help us paint a holistic picture of disease spread,” said Ajay K Gupta, HSR.health’s Co-founder and CEO. “We are always pushing the bounds of what’s capable in terms of improving health outcomes globally, and having the right source of data is instrumental to unlocking the value in our novel risk indices.”
As we saw with the COVID-19 pandemic, it took less than two years for the virus to infect over 230 million (confirmed cases) and claim over four million lives worldwide (WHO). Preventing the next pandemic requires collaboration between nations and a global network of clinicians, epidemiologists, and advanced technology platforms like GIDEON and HSR.health.
About GIDEON Informatics
GIDEON Informatics Inc is a company that provides a one-stop reference shop for data on infectious diseases. GIDEON offers interactive maps of 25,000+ current and historical infectious disease outbreaks since the 1900s. The database is updated daily. It contains epidemiological and clinical insights on over 360 infectious diseases, 2000+ pathogens, and 30,000 drugs and vaccines. There are 23,600 country-specific notes on zoonotic diseases and details on events leading to the cross-country spread of infections. Clinicians can perform differential diagnoses and review treatment options. Researchers can access the GIDEON database using their recently-released GIDEON R package. Hundreds of customers from around the world, including educational institutions, hospitals, public health departments, and microbiology laboratories, have chosen GIDEON as their diagnosis-and-reference tool for Infectious Diseases and Microbiology.
About HSR.health
HSR.health is an innovation-first emerging health tech company based in Rockville, MD. The company is the leading provider of health-focused geospatial data analytics, delivering the only AI-enabled analytics and visualization platform that utilizes data on social determinants of health to extract clinical insights. Their GeoHealth Platform is designed to offer point-of-care decision support, anticipate future healthcare delivery needs, and serve the diverse needs of health systems, health plans, regulators, and insurers. At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, HSR.health pivoted and developed products to aid and improve the global pandemic response. Now, as the company continues to use their products to support pandemic response, they are committed to making their novel and ever-updating risk indices widely available to improve health outcomes globally. To learn more, visit https://hsr.health/
