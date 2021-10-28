Street traders and crafters can now Sell Online from their stalls using WhatsApp
It’s a Content Management System, as used by large enterprises, but trimmed back to the basics for simplicity”CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cape Town web design company Kwikweb reveals “The World’s easiest Online Shop builder that populates your website products via WhatsApp.”
Stall holders and store owners are no longer restricted to making an income from their physical street location. Now they can take advantage of the Internet just like big businesses, without leaving their pitch.
This “Do it from anywhere” app lists items for sale online in seconds. Users simply take a photograph of the item for sale on their phone and send it to a special WhatsApp contact number. The system takes over and puts it on their website. No fuss or hassle – and it’s fast.
A free 7 day trial (no obligation, no card required) allows sellers to try it out. It takes only 5 minutes to get started. After that it costs just R218 per month with no additional setup or upgrade costs.
In fact, any seller can set up a business and work from home using this new tool. They can easily maintain a website that sells.
71% of shoppers believe they will get a better deal online than in stores. This new development will boost the earning power of many small mom and pop stores as well as stall holders, craft market and flea market traders. It’s designed to be very simple to use. Anybody who can use a smartphone will easily figure out how to use the Kwikweb app.
Eduard Marais - CEO and Co-founder of Kwikweb - said, “The concept is really simple although the technology behind it is sophisticated and well thought through. It’s a Content Management System, as used by large enterprises, but trimmed back to the basics for simplicity. Essentially, when a user contacts the system’s WhatsApp phone number, the system recognises who the user is and what website he or she owns. Then it knows where to send the new product information. It also allows them to manage their products easily with just the essential buttons and no confusion.”
He added, “We kept the entry level cost really low so that as many people as possible can expand their sales and achieve a better standard of living. They can upgrade to a full blown website at any time but the entry level website is perfectly adequate to gain a foothold in the exciting world of online retailing. The service includes your own domain name, email address and integration with numerous payment gateways.”
Kwikweb has been developing website technology and helping small enterprises get online since 2007.
