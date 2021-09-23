Customer Support made easy with new WhatsApp tool and Chatbot from WhatsKonnekt

WhatsApp Chatbot and Customer Support Tool over WhatsApp

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, September 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Customer Support made easy with new WhatsApp Chatbot and Customer Service Tool from WhatsKonnektBusinesses can easily add live chat Customer Support backed by WhatsApp, which is the world’s most-used app. Optional integrated instant-response Chatbot eases busy times or when staff are unavailable.When a customer messages the support number, the chatbot sends a reply instantly along with a menu of available options. Support agents can also answer the customer’s query if they want. So there is double cover with a chatbot as well as humans to respond to customer queries. That ensures customer satisfaction. The chatbot’s auto replies can contain documents, images and videos. For example, a customer may ask for instructions on how to operate a gadget and the chatbot can automatically send a video or PDF user guide.Companies want simple but very effective customer support solutions that don’t require in-house IT resources. WhatsKonnekt gives them precisely that with their cloud-based support tool that uses WhatsApp, the world’s most-used free app."What can be more convenient for a customer than to get support via their most-used app, namely WhatsApp? Who wants to spend time holding on to speak to a support agent if you could simply just be sending a message via WhatsApp? This is where WhatsKonnekt comes into the picture," says Eduard Marais, co-founder of WhatsKonnekt.Businesses can now avoid the risk of poor customer service. In a highly competitive market with positive social media reviews being vitally important, companies simply cannot afford to be sloppy. Offering support over WhatsApp provides instant responses, encourages engagement and improves customer loyalty.With WhatsKonnekt, support staff don't need to use their own cell phone numbers (or even a cellphone), and they can work from any location using the same WhatsApp number.Chats are visible in one central portal, and a record is kept of all conversations.WhatsKonnekt is free to try, and the Chatbot is already pre populated with initial questions for the customer. It’s easy to customise the dialogs.Businesses can choose various subscription plans starting at $19/month. They can use the optional API if they want to send and receive WhatsApp messages from their own system through the WhatsKonnekt platform.Those on the lookout for an easy-to-use WhatsApp Customer Service Tool and Chatbot can learn more about WhatsKonnekt by visiting their website.

