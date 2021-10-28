Gigster Partners with the SKALE Network
Gigster, the leading service integrator for blockchain companies, announces a new partnership with SKALE to help bring ideas to life fasterAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapid enterprise application developer, Gigster, today announced their partnership with SKALE, an Ethereum based multichain network. This partnership opens a new ecosystem for Gigster’s blockchain developers to build on and expands the capabilities of Gigster Blockchain.
Gigster currently offers implementation services for blockchain through a global network of world-class subject matter experts in blockchain, NFTs, and cryptocurrencies. In addition to the best talent from around the world, Gigster offers full-stack managed services, including workflows, frameworks, and processes.
SKALE is a multichain network designed to bring scalability and speed to Ethereum. In addition to boosting transaction capacity to up to 2,000 TPS per SKALE Chain, SKALE’s decentralized project aims to dramatically reduce block finality and offer a gasless solution for transactions while on SKALE. Companies can also store NFT assets on chain rather than on a separate database. These capabilities open up a host of new opportunities for Gigster's existing customers.
“SKALE is an exciting opportunity to serve as much of the blockchain market as possible,” said Gigster’s Head of Blockchain, Cory Hymel. “Combining SKALE’s scalable multichain network with our elastic teams will allow companies to build faster than ever."
As part of the partnership, Gigster will serve as an implementation partner for SKALE by offering managed engineering teams, including developers and project managers, to SKALE’s customers. Providing access to a service integrator will help developers using SKALE get to market faster and with teams that are deeply aware of how the Network functions. Gigster’s customers can also benefit from the ability to build and run DApps in a decentralized modular cloud built for real-world needs.
This partnership is another step towards establishing Gigster as the leading service integrator dedicated to blockchain solutions. While many existing blockchain companies lack the ability to provide implementation services internally, Gigster already has proven processes and a curated network of blockchain talent to assemble the right teams for each unique project.
About Gigster
Founded in 2015 and backed by investors Andreessen Horowitz, Redpoint Ventures, Greylock Partners, Sound Ventures, Y Combinator, and others, Gigster has helped hundreds of businesses deliver thousands of innovative software products to their customers. In 2020, Gigster was acquired by Ionic Partners, LLC (“Ionic”) and appointed Andy Tryba as CEO. The new investment enabled Gigster to continue to drive innovation from its position as the leading application development partner for enterprise businesses.
The Gigster platform delivers business impact with applications that matter at startup speed. Gigster's network of highly-skilled software developers, engineers, designers and product managers provides Fortune 500 companies and enterprise clients with access to the world's top technical talent from the best universities and companies around the world.
For more information, please visit www.gigster.com or follow @trygigster on Twitter.
