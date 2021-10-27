Stable Launches Price Hedging on Mintec’s Nut Prices

Mintec Analytics Almond Market Mintec

We have seen an increasing interest in companies wanting to use our IOSCO accredited Mintec Benchmark Prices for risk management, and with Stable’s hedging solution this is finally possible.” — Spencer Wicks, CEO of Mintec

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stable announces the launch of nut price hedging capabilities for prices published by Mintec. Stable’s product, used in conjunction with Mintec Benchmark Prices, allows industry participants to protect their businesses against volatile nut prices; a first for the nut market.

Stable is a global commodity price risk management platform operating across 6,000+ agricultural markets, with contracts backed by A rated reinsurers. Stable’s platform allows industry participants to directly manage price risk in key commodities across their sectors. Stable offers price protection for commodities that aren’t traded on futures exchanges by offering simple and targeted options-based risk management solutions that settle directly against reference prices published by entities such as Mintec. All hedging strategies are bespoke, low risk and require no maintenance margin.

“As a farmer's son myself, I know first-hand how important managing price risk can be. We’re delighted to be able to bring this game-changing risk management capability to the nut markets to help businesses invest in the future with confidence.”

Richard Counsell, CEO of Stable USA Inc

Mintec is the largest IOSCO accredited Price Reporting Agency (PRA) in the food sector. For over 30 years Mintec has been providing raw material market prices and analysis covering more than 15,000 agri- food ingredients as well as energy, packaging and other commodity raw materials.

The Mintec Benchmark Prices are a range of proprietary price series created by their dedicated Pricing Team, using a robust and audited methodology. These price series are used by the industry to transact in the physical spot market and are used as benchmarks, providing an additional level of granularity and specificity for buyers, sellers, and traders alike.

“The nut markets are some of the biggest agricultural markets in the world, with production of almonds and peanuts alone at around 50 million metric tonnes per annum. We have seen an increasing interest in companies wanting to use our IOSCO accredited Mintec Benchmark Prices for risk management, and with Stable’s hedging solution this is finally possible.” Spencer Wicks, CEO of Mintec.

This unique combination of industry expertise is changing the game for agri and food businesses of every size and sector. Stable is partnering with Mintec to launch nut price protection tools, with the aim to expand to wider markets in the future.

For more information on Stable go to www.stableprice.com or email our global team at hello@stable.bm

For further information on Mintec visit https://www.mintecglobal.com/ or email pricing@mintecglobal.com



About Mintec

Mintec enables the world's largest food and manufacturing brands to implement more efficient and sustainable procurement strategies. We do this through our cutting-edge SaaS platform, Mintec Analytics, which delivers market prices and analysis for more than 15,000 food ingredients and associated industrial materials. Our data and tools empower our customers to understand prices better, analyse their spend and negotiate with confidence.



Data-driven insight into food commodity prices