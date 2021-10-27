NAKIVO Backup & Replication v10.4.1 Released with VMware vSphere 7U3 Compatibility
With v10.4.1, NAKIVO is the first backup and recovery vendor to provide compatibility for the ultimate vSphere 7 update 3.SPARKS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NAKIVO released v10.4.1 of NAKIVO Backup & Replication, becoming the first data protection vendor to be compatible with the latest VMware vSphere 7 Update 3. Now NAKIVO customers can benefit from the latest VMware vSphere performance and security improvements while keeping their data fully protected with NAKIVO Backup & Replication.
“Keeping virtual infrastructures up to date is at the top of any data protection checklist. Recognizing this, we strive to keep our solution compatible with the latest versions of the supported platforms,” says Bruce Talley, CEO of NAKIVO Inc. “With v10.4.1, our customers can get the most out of their virtualization investment and the best data protection.”
About NAKIVO Backup & Replication
NAKIVO Backup & Replication is a complete backup and disaster recovery solution for virtual, physical, cloud and SaaS environments. The solution is easy to install on a variety of platforms and delivers direct backup to cloud, native tape backup, immutable repositories for anti-ransomware protection, instant recovery for VMs and app data, built-in disaster recovery orchestration and multi-tenancy.
The solution also includes Backup for Microsoft 365, addressing the data protection challenges of SaaS data residing in the cloud. With support for Exchange Online, OneDrive for Business and SharePoint Online, NAKIVO Backup & Replication gives customers flexible retention options and point-in-time restores for ultimate control of their Microsoft 365 data.
VMware vSphere 7U3: What’s New?
VMware continues to improve the performance, security, and compatibility of vSphere 7. Here are the highlights of the most notable additions in version 7 Update 3:
Simplified network setup for Kubernetes
Improved health monitoring and alerts
Support for disk drive types
Built-in memory statistics
Interface compliance with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines for people with disabilities
For the complete list of changes, see the vSphere 7 Update 3 Release Notes page.
Feature Availability
The new version of NAKIVO Backup & Replication is already available for download. Customers can either update their version of the solution or install the 15-day Free Trial.
Supporting Quote:
“NAKIVO’s fast VM backup and VM replication keep our critical VMs running at all times. If VMware VMs would fail, we would only need a couple of minutes to recover, due to VM failover and failback,” said Noel Peden, applications development supervisor at Boise Cascade.
ABOUT NAKIVO
NAKIVO is a US-based corporation dedicated to delivering the ultimate backup, ransomware protection and disaster recovery solution for virtual, physical, cloud and SaaS environments. As one of the fastest-growing backup and ransomware recovery software vendors in the industry, NAKIVO boasts 22 consecutive quarters of double-digit growth, 5-star online community reviews, 98% customer satisfaction with support and a network of 6,500 partners worldwide. Over 20,000 customers in 162 countries trust NAKIVO with protecting their data, including major companies like Honda, Cisco, FujiFilm, Coca-Cola and Siemens. Visit us at: www.nakivo.com
