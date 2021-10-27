Deep Pharma Intelligence Releases Industry Report - Landscape of AI Companies in Real World Studies
Deep Pharma Intelligence, the Yuan and Evomics Medical released a joint report “Landscape of AI Companies in Real World Studies”.
We are happy to have The YUAN and Evomics Medical as co-creators of this joint report, providing unique insights about the market of medical AI in Asia region, and in China in particular.”LONDON, UK, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deep Pharma Intelligence, a leading UK-based strategy consulting agency, the YUAN, a rapidly growing tech community focused on artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare, and Evomics Medical, a global healthcare technology company, today release a joint analytical report “Landscape of AI Technology Companies in Real World Studies", which is a unique product combining insights about companies both in "Western world" and Asian region, China in particular.
— Dr. Andrii Buvailo, Co-founder, Director Deep Pharma Intelligence
The aim of this report is to provide insights about the emerging and rapidly developing area of applying Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies to conducting real world studies (RWS), and integrating such studies and their outputs into the pharmaceutical and healthcare research workflows, such as drug development and evidence-based medicine. The report is a unique study that is revealing trends in the area of medical AI not only in the “Western world”, but also in the largely underestimated by western media Asian part of the globe, in particular -- in China. The report gives a bird’s eye view and understanding of policies, business ecosystem, scope of available products and services in the area of AI in RWS -- both in the West, and in the East.
This 110 page report marks the inaugural work by Deep Pharma Intelligence, in close collaboration with its China partners The YUAN and Evomics Medical, and lays foundation for the upcoming series of market studies in the area of pharmaceutical AI in China and Asia.
The industry has its own leaders cutting through technologies that can increase role and influence on the overall success of drug discovery and pharmaceutical business. Alongside investment and business trends, the report also provides technical insights into some of the latest achievements in the applications of various flavors of AI technologies.
The report highlights key players, industry developments, case studies, and trends in the following categories: Drug Development, Big Data, and Biomarkers. Each category deeply and reliably exposes key insights in today's field development. The growing amount of wearable devices and innovation in IoT facilitate the expansion of advanced technology providers into the pharmaceutical industry creating new evidence-based data analytics.
Access this new report "Landscape of AI Technology Companies in Real World Studies Industry" at: https://www.deep-pharma.tech/rws-landscape-report
About Deep Pharma Intelligence
Deep Pharma Intelligence is a joint venture of Deep Knowledge Analytics Pharma Division and BPT Analytics (BiopharmaTrend) producing powerful data mining and visualization systems, interactive analytics dashboards and industry reports offering deep technical insights, business intelligence, competitive analysis, industry benchmarking and strategic guidance in high growth and large opportunity areas of the pharma sector, including AI in drug discovery, emerging therapeutic targets and drug modalities, new therapies and technologies, promising startups, and more.
About The Yuan
The Yuan is a new tech community platform focused on AI in healthcare, ML and related disciplines. Their aim is to provide an open forum for global innovators, entrepreneurs and others in the AI world to exchange insights into this transformational technology. The company is seeking talented AI professionals and social commentators to share their expertise and wisdom to inform our readership of investors, scientists, researchers, engineers, graduate students, policymakers, healthcare providers and patients, and the public at large, of developments in this novel arena that is poised to become central to every of field of human endeavor.
About Evomics Medical
Evomics Medical is a global healthcare technology company working to provide an unprecedented holistic approach to precision medicine. With scientifically proven AI solutions, the company integrates traditional and deep learning for tumor characterization using medical imaging and non-imaging data to increase the quality of doctor’s decision-making. Evomics’ team is made up of renowned entrepreneurs, imaging physicists, physicians, and computer scientists from Medical University of Vienna, AKH, ShangPharma, Siemens, Alibaba, Humana, AiFi and more.
About Deep Knowledge Group
Deep Knowledge Group is an international consortium of commercial and non-profit organizations focused on the synergetic convergence of DeepTech and Frontier Technologies (AI, Longevity, MedTech, FinTech, GovTech), applying progressive data-driven Invest-Tech solutions with a long-term strategic focus on AI in Healthcare, Longevity and Precision Health, and aiming to achieve positive impact through the support of progressive technologies for the benefit of humanity via scientific research, investment, entrepreneurship, analytics and philanthropy.
