Data Visualization Market Size, Demand, Future Scope, Trends, Share and Forecast 2021 to 2026

Data Visualization Market

The global Data Visualization Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years (2021 to 2026).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Data Visualization Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global Data Visualization Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Data visualization stands for the representation of data or information through numerous visual tools, such as graphs, maps, charts, etc. It utilizes dashboards, analytics, scorecards, Big Data, business intelligence (BI) solutions, etc., to identify various trends and patterns. Data visualization helps analyze web traffic, optimize marketing campaigns, process healthcare information, monitor financial trends, etc., to extract meaningful insights for improved decision-making. These tools offer standardized visualization ability for identifying customer preferences and maintaining the demand and supply of existing and new products. Consequently, data visualization finds extensive applications across several industries, including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT), telecommunication, retail, education, manufacturing, etc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The rising adoption of visualization platforms for software advisory and predictive analysis is among the key factors driving the data visualization market. Moreover, the escalating organizational demand for interactive and simplified data projection is further bolstering the market growth. Additionally, numerous medium and large-scale enterprises are increasingly utilizing data visualization systems through smartphones, tablets, desktops, web-based applications, etc., for generating customized reports and graphical representation of the data. This, in turn, is acting as a significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the growing requirement for interactive dashboards based on unstructured data derived from social media platforms, email service providers, smart devices, etc., is anticipated to stimulate the data visualization market in the coming years.

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/data-visualization-market

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Alteryx Inc.

Domo Inc.

Dundas Data Visualization Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

InetSoft Technology Corp.

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

MicroStrategy Incorporated

Oracle Corporation

com Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc

Data Visualization Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, component, organizational department, deployment mode, enterprise size and end use industry.

Breakup by Component:

Software

Services

Breakup by Organizational Department:

Sales

Marketing

Finance

Operations

Executive Management

Others

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by End User:

BFSI

Education

IT and Telecommunication

Retail and E-Commerce

Manufacturing

Government

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

