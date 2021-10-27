Data Visualization Market Size, Demand, Future Scope, Trends, Share and Forecast 2021 to 2026
The global Data Visualization Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years (2021 to 2026).
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Data Visualization Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global Data Visualization Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Data visualization stands for the representation of data or information through numerous visual tools, such as graphs, maps, charts, etc. It utilizes dashboards, analytics, scorecards, Big Data, business intelligence (BI) solutions, etc., to identify various trends and patterns. Data visualization helps analyze web traffic, optimize marketing campaigns, process healthcare information, monitor financial trends, etc., to extract meaningful insights for improved decision-making. These tools offer standardized visualization ability for identifying customer preferences and maintaining the demand and supply of existing and new products. Consequently, data visualization finds extensive applications across several industries, including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT), telecommunication, retail, education, manufacturing, etc.
Request to get the sample report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/data-visualization-market/requestsample
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Market Trends:
The rising adoption of visualization platforms for software advisory and predictive analysis is among the key factors driving the data visualization market. Moreover, the escalating organizational demand for interactive and simplified data projection is further bolstering the market growth. Additionally, numerous medium and large-scale enterprises are increasingly utilizing data visualization systems through smartphones, tablets, desktops, web-based applications, etc., for generating customized reports and graphical representation of the data. This, in turn, is acting as a significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the growing requirement for interactive dashboards based on unstructured data derived from social media platforms, email service providers, smart devices, etc., is anticipated to stimulate the data visualization market in the coming years.
View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/data-visualization-market
Competitive Landscape with Key players:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.
Alteryx Inc.
Domo Inc.
Dundas Data Visualization Inc.
Hitachi Ltd.
InetSoft Technology Corp.
International Business Machines Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
MicroStrategy Incorporated
Oracle Corporation
com Inc.
SAP SE
SAS Institute Inc.
TIBCO Software Inc
Data Visualization Market Segmentation:
Our report has categorized the market based on region, component, organizational department, deployment mode, enterprise size and end use industry.
Breakup by Component:
Software
Services
Breakup by Organizational Department:
Sales
Marketing
Finance
Operations
Executive Management
Others
Breakup by Deployment Mode:
On-premises
Cloud-based
Breakup by Enterprise Size:
Small Enterprises
Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Breakup by End User:
BFSI
Education
IT and Telecommunication
Retail and E-Commerce
Manufacturing
Government
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801 USA - Wyoming
Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800
Other Related Reports:
Industrial Salts Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/industrial-salts-market
Fuel Dispenser Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fuel-dispenser-market
Dental Cement Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/dental-cement-market
Sinus Dilation Devices Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sinus-dilation-devices-market
Dental Chair Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/dental-chair-market
North America Secondary Wood Products Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-secondary-wood-products-market
Canada Secondary Wood Products Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/canada-secondary-wood-products-market
Asia Pacific Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-healthcare-big-data-analytics-market
United States Machine Tools Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-machine-tools-market
India Machine Tools Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-machine-tools-market
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here