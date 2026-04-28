Europe Data Center Market Report 2026

IMARC Group's Latest Research Reveals a CAGR of 8.86% from 2026–2034, with Solution and Hyperscale Segments Leading Expansion

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Europe data center market is undergoing a once-in-a-decade capacity buildout, with valuation reaching USD 58.77 Billion in 2025 and projected to more than double to USD 126.17 Billion by 2034, expanding at an 8.86% CAGR over the 2026–2034 forecast period. The trajectory reflects a structural reshaping of European digital infrastructure, driven by AI workload proliferation, sovereign cloud mandates, hyperscale capacity additions, and the migration of compute density into a new generation of liquid-cooled, renewable-powered facilities.CBRE noted that in the first three quarters of 2025‚ 414 MW of AI-related data center colocation was signed for in Europe‚ compared to 133 MW in the same period in 2024‚ with 57% of the signings taking place in the Nordics․ The figure was considerably driven by greater volume of capacity toward secondary markets with plentiful power supplies and cooler climates․Request for a sample to get detailed understanding about the market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-data-center-market/requestsample What is Driving Europe Data Center Market's Boom?The report identifies three core forces reshaping Europe data center market's landscape:Digital transformation accelerates infrastructure modernization: Manufacturing‚ healthcare and financial services enterprises are building business models around digital capabilities including large-scale cloud migration‚ app modernization and edge computing․ In July 2025‚ Siemens accelerated the integration of Building X to Azure IoT by 80% and maximized optimization in commercial and data center facilities with Microsoft Azure․ This creates demand that is induced by and very rapid compared to industrial digitalization․These changes cause new power‚ cooling and computing demands․ AI is broadly deployed‚ with machine learning being utilized by consumers in predictive maintenance‚ fraud detection‚ medical diagnostics and autonomous vehicle development․ In June 2025‚ DeepL installed the first NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD‚ using the new DGX GB200 systems‚ in EcoDataCenter‚ Sweden‚ reducing the time to perform the full web translation cycle from 194 days to 18․5 days․Data sovereignty and local services: In an effort to improve data access‚ interoperability and digital sovereignty‚ the EU Data Act‚ GDPR‚ financial services laws on data residency and proposed AI regulation‚ are driving organizations to transition critical infrastructure in a given region or country to a more permanent presence․Key Market Insights at a GlanceThe following highlights the leading segments by category based on 2025 market share data:• Component — Solution: 64% market share, driven by integrated infrastructure spanning servers, storage, networking, security, and AI-ready computing platforms.• Type — Hyperscale: 41% market share, anchored by cloud provider expansion, AI training capacity, and bulk renewable energy procurement economics.• Enterprise Size — Large Enterprises: 70% market share, supported by mission-critical workload deployment, multi-location operations, and stringent compliance obligations.• End User — IT and Telecom: 35% market share, reflecting carrier-grade reliability needs, cloud platform hosting, and content delivery infrastructure.• Country — Germany: Market leader anchored by Frankfurt's internet exchange concentration, financial services depth, and industrial AI adoption.Detailed Segment Analysis1. By Component: Solution Dominates with 64% ShareSolution‚ however‚ controls the Europe data center market with infrastructure portfolios that combine compute‚ storage‚ networking‚ security and management tools into deployable‚ turnkey capability sets․ Enterprises are defaulting to this as hybrid cloud architectures distribute workloads between public cloud‚ private infrastructure and edge locations‚ prioritizing smooth scaling‚ strong security‚ thorough monitoring and support from a single vendor․ In addition‚ the demand for AI-ready infrastructure is growing‚ as accelerated computing platforms‚ high bandwidth fabrics and advanced cooling are available only as integrated solutions․The value pool consists of solution and services categories in the components sector․ Integrated solutions with hardware and software are the largest revenue contributors․ Some hardware solutions also comprise managed and operations services‚ benefiting from the move to managed data center operations․ Vendor-led innovation remains strong․ In December 2025‚ HPE and NVIDIA launched the first of their AI Factory Labs in Grenoble‚ France‚ so that European enterprises can locally assess and validate secure‚ AI-ready data center infrastructure․ This may be interpreted as a sign that leading providers are stitching hardware‚ accelerators‚ and validation services into a single European stack․Connect for detailed segmentation analysis, ask for analyst: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=10453&flag=C 2. By Type: Hyperscale Leads at 41%Hyperscale is the largest segment of the market‚ driven by the growing needs of cloud service providers to provide compute‚ storage‚ and bandwidth․ They achieve extreme operational efficiency through designs optimized for their purpose‚ volume procurement‚ long-term contracts for renewable energy‚ and software-driven resource allocation․ It is built on a modular architecture which may allow for rapid capacity scaling and standardization over workloads from customary applications to artificial intelligence training․Other types of data center include colocation data centers‚ edge data centers and others․ Colocation data centers continue to capture the enterprise demand for carrier-neutral interconnection‚ while the need for edge data centers is growing as latency-sensitive applications‚ 5G and the IoT proliferate in cities․ In August 2025‚ Avaio Digital announced its first Spanish hyperscale data center‚ the Algete Data Hub in Madrid․ Avaio also signed a contract with Iberdrola for 56․3 MW‚ with the center planned to go live in 2028․ This represents a shift of hyperscale capacity from customary markets to new ones․3. By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises Command 70% ShareLarge companies dominate Europe's data center market with 70% market share․ Factors include need for multi-regional infrastructure‚ mission critical applications‚ workloads with specific regulatory requirements‚ a hybrid blend of legacy and cloud infrastructure‚ disaster recovery (DR) site requiring redundant data centers‚ and dependable high-quality connectivity with predictable characteristics․ Their capital base supports proprietary architectures‚ customized security frameworks and direct procurement relationships with hyperscale and colocation providers to address much of European demand․Enterprise size segments also include SMEs that use cloud-native‚ colocation-based environments to access enterprise-class capabilities without owning their own IT infrastructure․ Sovereign cloud developments are increasing the commitment of larger sized enterprises․ In 2025‚ SAP added to its Sovereign Cloud portfolio across Europe‚ delivering enterprises and public sector customers an AI-empowered‚ secure‚ compliant cloud infrastructure to support digital sovereignty and ownership requirements in their respective regulatory environments․4. By End User: IT and Telecom Leads with 35% ShareOf end-user demand‚ 35% was attributed to self-identified information technology and telecom anchors․ Data centers enable‚ and are enabled by‚ mobile networks‚ fiber backhauls‚ internet exchange points‚ and CDNs and OTT media services․ They have carrier neutral connectivity‚ physical security and redundant fiber routes‚ and scalable power near internet exchange points and submarine cable landing stations․ An example of the telecom-grade interconnection ecosystem evolving in line with telecom facilities‚ Vodafone partnered with Germany-based Inter․link to deploy automated FlexPeer interconnection at 100-400 Gbps carrier grade speeds across Europe․• IT and Telecom (35% — Largest): Network operators, cloud providers, and content distribution networks demanding carrier-grade reliability and dense interconnection.• BFSI (High Growth): Banks, insurance firms, and capital markets participants modernizing core systems and deploying fraud detection, AI, and analytics workloads under strict compliance regimes.• Government: Public-sector digital transformation, sovereign cloud adoption, and citizen-services platforms driving demand for compliant local infrastructure.• Energy and Utilities: Smart grid analytics, sensor data processing, and energy trading workloads requiring secure, low-latency infrastructure.Regional Spotlight: Where Is the Action?Germany leads the Europe data center market, anchored by Frankfurt's role as a premier hub with internet exchange concentration, financial services depth, and strong industrial AI adoption. The demand profile across leading markets is summarized below.• Germany: Market leader supported by robust digital economy, advanced manufacturing, Frankfurt's DE-CIX exchange, and rising AI infrastructure adoption.• France: Strong growth driven by government digital sovereignty initiatives, expanding cloud adoption, Paris-led capacity, and stable nuclear baseload electricity.• United Kingdom: Significant market with London anchoring financial services, media, and technology demand, supported by submarine cable connectivity and renewable energy procurement.• Italy: Emerging opportunity led by Milan, with manufacturing digitalization, e-commerce, and Mediterranean connectivity driving infrastructure investment.• Spain: Accelerating market driven by competitive operational costs, abundant solar and wind, moderate climate, and Madrid and Barcelona capacity expansion.• Others (Nordics, Eastern Europe, Benelux): Nordic markets attract investment through hydroelectric power and cool climates, Eastern Europe offers cost-effective alternatives with skilled workforces, and Benelux maintains established hosting depth.Technology Is Redefining Data Center OperationsThree technology vectors are reshaping the European data center map․ First‚ the integration of district heating‚ where operators feed waste heat back into municipal heating systems․ AtNorth made a deal with Vestforbrænding in 2025 to recycle the waste heat from its 22․5 MW DEN01 data center starting in 2028 to provide district heating for more than 8000 homes in Denmark․ Heat recovery is increasingly used as a sustainability and marketing strategy‚ especially in Nordic countries‚ where renewable power generation and free cooling climate combine with existing district heating systems․The second vector is liquid cooling‚ especially for high-density AI workloads in the data center․ Direct-to-chip and immersion cooling are rapidly replacing air-cooling in racks above what conventional densities can support․ Global Switch presented its liquid cooling solution for high density AI computing‚ in direct to chip and immersion configuration‚ in June 2025 at Docklands‚ London․ Coupled with an adequate cooling infrastructure with coolant distribution systems‚ leak detection‚ and thorough monitoring‚ such densities and energy efficiency are obtainable for next-generation AI accelerator use․The third vector of growth is in edge computing‚ where telecom operators and independent organizations are distributing micro-facilities close to the end user in support of 5G‚ IoT‚ autonomous mobility‚ and smart city workloads․ As of October 2025‚ TIM Enterprise has pledged USD 1․16 Billion (€1 Billion) until 2027 to expand Italy's data center‚ cloud‚ artificial intelligence‚ 5G and edge infrastructure‚ including 17 operational data center sites and new sites optimized for AI workloads․ The distributed European infrastructure has been heavily capitalized․Request Customization: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=10453&flag=E Challenges the Industry Must AddressDespite the strong growth outlook, key challenges remain:• Energy Access Constraints and Grid Capacity Limitations: Power availability is emerging as the single most binding constraint on new development in established markets. Aging grids cannot easily absorb concentrated industrial loads, utility upgrades require substantial capital and long timelines, and renewable integration introduces intermittency challenges that complicate facility-grade power planning.• Rising Operational Costs Impacting Financial Viability: European energy prices remain volatile under geopolitical pressure and supply constraints, while labor costs for specialized engineering, network architecture, and cybersecurity talent continue to rise. Real estate prices in desirable locations elevate development costs further, and increasing rack densities push cooling expenses upward.• Skilled Workforce Shortages Constraining Operational Excellence: Technical talent scarcity across infrastructure engineering, network architecture, cybersecurity, and automation limits both operational capability and expansion capacity. Educational systems are not producing sufficient graduates to meet industry requirements, experienced professionals command premium compensation, and rapid technological evolution demands continuous workforce development investment.About IMARC GroupIMARC Group is a leading global market research company providing data-driven insights and expert consulting services to businesses seeking to achieve their strategic objectives. With a multi-disciplinary team of industry experts, IMARC delivers thorough, reliable market intelligence across sectors including technology and media, telecommunications, BFSI, energy and utilities, and government and public sector.

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