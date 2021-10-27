Submit Release
Florida Summit On Covid

Medical Experts Gather in Ocala Florida to Discuss Natural Immunity, Covid Vaccinations and Children, Successful Outpatient Regiments for treatment of Covid

OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Immediate Release
10/27/2021
For More Info:
407-343-1711
Tickets: Please Use Link Below
Press: Please See Instructions Below
FLORIDA SUMMIT ON COVID


9 Medical Experts (including World Renowned Medical Doctors and Researchers)
and A leading legal Authority will travel to Ocala, Florida on Saturday, November 6, 2021 to answer questions and cover topics including: Natural Immunity, the Covid Recovered and Vaccine Mandates, Covid Vaccinations and Children, Successful outpatient Regiments for the treatment of Covid and Obtaining religious/medical exemptions from mandates.

Location: World Equestrian Center in Expo One, Ocala Florida

Time: Doors open at 9am EDT for Registration and Coffee

Event starts 10am-3pm VIP Reception/Photo Opportunity from 3-4pm

Tickets: $50 per person, includes Lunch, VIP $250 per person includes
admission AND Private Reception and Photo Opportunity 3-4 PM
For Medical Students: FREE, use promo code: medstudent
UP TO 5 HOURS CME OFFERED! Ticket sales end on November 1, 2021
(No tickets day of event, please register ONLINE TODAY!)

For Press Only (Please email your credentials and contact information)
FloridaSummit@protonmail.com

TICKETS and Panelist Backgrounds please go to:
Website: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/florida-summit-on-covid-tickets-191891591917

Dr. John Littell
Florida Summit On Covid
+1 407-343-1711
FloridaSummit@protonmail.com

