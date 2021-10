Medical Experts Gather in Ocala Florida to Discuss Natural Immunity, Covid Vaccinations and Children, Successful Outpatient Regiments for treatment of Covid

OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Immediate Release10/27/2021For More Info:407-343-1711Tickets: Please Use Link BelowPress: Please See Instructions BelowFLORIDA SUMMIT ON COVID9 Medical Experts (including World Renowned Medical Doctors and Researchers)and A leading legal Authority will travel to Ocala, Florida on Saturday, November 6, 2021 to answer questions and cover topics including: Natural Immunity, the Covid Recovered and Vaccine Mandates, Covid Vaccinations and Children, Successful outpatient Regiments for the treatment of Covid and Obtaining religious/medical exemptions from mandates.Location: World Equestrian Center in Expo One, Ocala FloridaTime: Doors open at 9am EDT for Registration and CoffeeEvent starts 10am-3pm VIP Reception/Photo Opportunity from 3-4pmTickets: $50 per person, includes Lunch, VIP $250 per person includesadmission AND Private Reception and Photo Opportunity 3-4 PMFor Medical Students: FREE, use promo code: medstudentUP TO 5 HOURS CME OFFERED! Ticket sales end on November 1, 2021(No tickets day of event, please register ONLINE TODAY!)For Press Only (Please email your credentials and contact information)FloridaSummit@protonmail.comTICKETS and Panelist Backgrounds please go to:Website: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/florida-summit-on-covid-tickets-191891591917