SellerApp Introduces Freemium - Free Version of its Solutions for all Amazon Brands and Sellers

Free Version of SellerApp Amazon Seller Solutions Impact created by SellerApp

The Freemium model of SellerApp will provide real-time data, insights and all the other primary features for free to Amazon sellers of all scales and sizes

SINGAPORE, October 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- SellerApp( https://www.sellerapp.com ) goes Freemium as it releases tiered premium plans for all Amazon brands and sellers as part of its ongoing growth. With this new plan, Amazon sellers can now enjoy advanced features like advertising, keyword research, product SEO optimization, product sourcing and many more for free without having to give out any credit card details.Free + PremiumSellerApp introduced its new pricing model - Freemium, on the 22nd of October, 2021 and since then, the company has been witnessing 200+ registrations everyday. This pricing niche is specifically designed to empower small businesses owners and help them gain a competitive edge in the industry in the fast-moving seller environment.When new customers sign up for SellerApp, they will be asked to choose a plan (including the free version) while existing customers can always switch to the free version anytime. In case, a new customer chooses one of the paid plans, and cancels their account within the 7-day free trial period, their account gets moved to the free model automatically.Customers using this free model have the privilege to use it for a lifetime at zero cost without adding any credit card details.Co-Founder Dilip Vamanan points out, “We’ve listened carefully to our clients while carrying out extensive surveying and analysis, and created a free version that best serves our loyal customers as SellerApp continues to ensure robust upgrades and add innovative tools to its suite.”This month, SellerApp also completed four vital years of serving its clients with extraordinary features and solutions. To celebrate its anniversary, the company organized multiple virtual events by collaborating with its partners across geographies.With the Great Indian Festival hitting the Indian Markets, SellerApp is also hosting an extensive webinar on best strategies to sell, source and manage Amazon listings while gearing up for 2022.About SellerAppSellerApp is the leading one-stop destination for selling on Amazon, comprising 18,000+ global customers worldwide. Founded in 2017 to cater to the SEO and PPC advertising needs of Amazon Sellers, SellerApp today provides a full suite of state-of-the-art business management solutions and powerful intelligent automation resources to help third-party sellers manage their Amazon Business.

The Great Indian Festival - Amazon Seller Marketing