Skin Care Products Market Worth USD 188240 million by 2027 : Qualiket Research
"Skin Care Products Market 2021-2027 " Latest Study Updated by Qualiket ResearchDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Skin Care Products Market Research Report by Gender (Female, Male), by Product (Face Creams & Moisturizers, Cleansers & Face Wash, Sunscreen, Body Creams & Moisturizers, Shaving Lotions & Creams, Others), by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmacy & Drugstore, Online, Others), by Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
The global Skin Care Products market size is projected to grow from USD 134700 million in 2020 to USD 188240 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.8%. Increased demand for face creams, sunscreens, and body lotions around the world is likely to boost market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the thriving e-commerce sector is expected to enhance market growth.
Key Players
The key players profiled in Skin Care Products market analysis L’Oreal S.A., Beiersdorf AG, Shiseido Co., Ltd., Procter & Gamble (P&G), Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, Inc., Avon Products, Inc., Coty Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Revlon
Market Segmentation Analysis
Based on the Gender, the market is segmented Female, Male. Female segment has largest market share during the forecast period.
Based on the Product, the market is segmented into Face Creams & Moisturizers, Cleansers & Face Wash, Sunscreen, Body Creams & Moisturizers, Shaving Lotions & Creams, Others. Face creams and moisturizers segment has largest market share during the forecast period.
Based on the Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmacy & Drugstore, Online, Others. Supermarkets and hypermarkets segment has largest market share during the forecast period
COVID-19 Impact on the Skin Care Products Market
The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the cosmetics and beauty industries. Retail sales as a result of the rigorous lockdown procedures had terrible results, with sales dropping dramatically. Consumers aim to spend less on beauty and grooming items, thus corporations have responded favorably to the crisis by increasing manufacturing capacity and selling hand sanitizers and cleaning agents.
Regional Analysis
Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to have the largest revenue share. The rise of the chemical sector in India and China, both of which are backed by regulatory assistance, is projected to ensure that skin care product makers have constant access to raw materials. Over the forecast period, this is expected to be a favorable driver for market growth in Asia Pacific.
