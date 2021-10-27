Maven Imaging Releases 2021 Chiropractic Buyers Guide

Maven Imaging, a leading provider of medical imaging solutions, has released its 2021 Chiropractic Buyer's Guide

ALISO VIEJO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maven Imaging, a leading provider of medical imaging solutions, has released its 2021 Chiropractic Buyers Guide. The company's goal is to provide an educational resource to help chiropractors understand the digital x-ray options available to them and make informed decisions on what solution best meets their needs.

“Whether you are looking to upgrade your existing x-ray system or purchase a complete digital x-ray room, there are a lot of things that you will want to consider in order to make the right decision on what is best for your practice,” said Jennifer Hutchison, Director of Chiropractic Sales and Spokesperson for Maven Imaging. “It can be overwhelming, especially since x-ray is such an important part of a chiropractic office and also a significant investment.”

Hutchison explained that the goal of the 2021 Chiropractic Buyers Guide is to “provide you with all of the tools to make you an expert on digital x-ray.”

The 2021 Chiropractic Digital x-ray Buyers Guide, according to Hutchison, addresses a wide range of topics, such as new versus used digital x-ray.

“Many chiropractors will search for used digital x-ray systems as a way to minimize the cost of going digital,” Hutchison stressed before adding, “For some, this can be a great cost savings and work out in their favor. However, many others end up having buyer’s remorse with buying used digital x-ray or just used x-ray in general, as it’s a gamble and there are no guarantees. We are going to outline some of the benefits for used and new and also provide advice that can save you time and money.”

The release of Maven Imaging’s 2021 Chiropractic Digital X-ray Buyers Guide comes on the heels of the company’s recent launch of its chiropractic cloud-based imaging sharing and storage solution. Hutchison explained that its chiropractic cloud-based imaging sharing and storage solution empowers users with an application that sends DICOM images from the customer’s facility to cloud storage. This allows chiropractors to share x-rays with their customers easily and store files securely.

The Cloud Viewer with Imaging Tools offers an easy-to use touchscreen-friendly medical image viewer for any device. General radiology tools and one specialty tool based on the customers' business profession (such as chiropractic or veterinary) are included among other features such as unlimited user licenses.

