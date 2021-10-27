SmilePath Clear Aligners Has New Holiday Offers For Australia
SmilePath has just announced the arrival of their newest holiday offers with clear aligners available at prices between A$1499 and A$1599.
From now through the end of the holiday season, SmilePath will offer new customers the chance to purchase clear aligners and NightOnly clear aligners with a A$400 discount.
— Jessica
With this new holiday pricing, SmilePath customers will be able to purchase clear aligners for a total cost of A$1499, and NightOnly clear aligners for just A$1599. This gracious offer reaffirms SmilePath's unmatched status as the most a supplier of clear aligners in the country.
After nearly two years of financial distress caused by a global pandemic, this holiday offer from SmilePath is shockingly generous. Other suppliers of correctional aligners continue to gouge their customers for money despite knowing that many of them are still struggling to make ends meet. SmilePath's decision to offer A$400 off of their clear aligners is proof of a business that truly puts the customer over profit.
Jessica, a satisfied SmilePath customer, praised the business for its excellent service, saying, "Great company and great prices! The customer service is very good, you don’t wait long for a reply which is awesome. I’m only up to step 3 of my aligners program and can’t fault anything."
Jessica undoubtedly speaks for many when she voices her admiration for the company. In addition to this massive discount on clear aligners, SmilePath is also providing their services remotely. For A$55—yet another holiday discount—SmilePath will send customers an impression kit to cast and mail a dental impression at their leisure. For those who don't have time to make it into the office, or who are still maintaining a high level of pandemic-era caution, SmilePath has also shown they are as dedicated to accessibility as they are to affordability.
SmilePath offers a number of options when it comes to their clear aligners. Their most affordable plan, the SmileAdvantage, includes an impression kit, clear aligners, and a set of retainers. They also offer SmileFlex and SmileFlex Easy options, which allow customers to choose a payment plan that works for them.
SmilePath's NightOnly clear aligners are also a popular choice. These aligners feature the same benefits as standard clear aligners, but they are worn only at night throughout the duration of the treatment. These NightOnly clear aligners straighten misaligned teeth but require less wear time; ideal for those who want to avoid taking the aligners out during the day to eat or drink.
SmilePath's shockingly generous holiday promotion has succeeded in setting them apart from competing brands like Invisalign, which continue to price their aligners outside of their customers' financial capacity. For those who are self-conscious about their teeth's appearance and wish to avoid wire braces, SmilePath's holiday promotion is the best solution.
