Tamino Minerals, Inc. focusing on Gold, but diversifying into Copper
Tamino Minerals, Inc. holds gold projects but has determined that Copper is also of great importance
Tamino Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TINO)TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Tamino" or the "Company" -OTC Markets: TINO-October 27, 2021, is pleased to announce that it will soon starts its Exploration Program on its El Volcan Project. This project is a priority but our Geologic Team has an interesting alternate project that we would like to present.
Tamino Minerals, Inc. holds 3 Mining Projects within the State of Sonora. The 3 of them are Gold focused. One of the Gold Projects has been defined as Copper-Gold Porphyry by our Geoscientists. Important facts to consider are:
- 65% of world Copper Production comes from this deposit type.
- 20% of world Gold Production comes from this type of deposits.
- This kind of deposits are polimetalic systems that normally contain copper along with other important metals.
- Keep in mind that todays metal production is mined from mineral systems of a specific type of Geology.
- Copper Phorhyrys are most commonly found on the West Coast of the North America and South America along with the Southwest Pacific.
Tamino’s Copper-Gold Porphyry is a recent acquisition. The company has begin the preparation of an Environmental Impact Study. Our Environmental Advisors have been adamant on the completion of this document so that we can proceed to drill the site.
The project is drill target ready. We will provide additional details such as location and the size of the Exploration Budget in the near future.
The known Claims hold close to 6,000 hectares. We are planning to negotiate several claims within the area of interest and substantially increase our land positioning.
Price of Copper has been increasing and our intentions are to proceed the Exploration on our own or invite a Major Company for a Joint Venture. Copper demand is also increasing as this metal is considered to be the most widely used in renewable technologies. Major Investment Firms have predicted that by 2030 copper demand will increase nearly by 600%.
The company is focused on exploring Copper-Gold Porphyry Projects in Northern Mexico. Our management team does have substantial experience exploring Copper Projects and will continue to pursue this task.
Tamino Minerals will soon be going through a complete rebranding phase and HTSC is there to oversee this transition. The partnership between Tamino Minerals Inc. and Here to Serve Holding Corp. is a strategic move which is expected to result in a significant increase in asset value.
Here to Serve Holding corp. was compensated 45 Million Common Shares of Tamino Minerals Inc..
TAMINO MINERALS, INC.
TAMINO MINERALS INC. is exploring for Gold deposits within a prolific Gold producing State known as Sonora Mexico.
www.facebook.com/taminominerals
www.twitter.com/taminominerals
www.instragram.com/taminominerals
www.linkedin.com/company/taminominerals
On behalf of the Board,
Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO
Tamino Minerals, Inc.
www.taminomineralsinc.com
For further information, please contact the Company at 1-307-212-4657 or by email at info@taminominerals.ca
Forward Looking Statements
Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
Pedro Villagran Garcia
Tamino Minerals, Inc.
+1 3072124657
email us here