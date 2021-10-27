Share This Article

FAIRFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Profitable Diamond in the Rough Jewelry Company Aphrodite's Recent Launch on Amazon Dominates Profit Margin & Sales: Bergio Intl. (Stock Symbol: BRGO) Leading jewelry firm BRGO expands foray into Amazon to boost sales for the lucrative Cyber 5 (Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday), kick-off for the holiday shopping season. Established Jewelry Design & Sales Company for Famous Bergio Brand. Launched New Direct to Consumer (DTC) Marketing Program. Expanding Overseas Manufacturing to Scale for Q4 and to Meet Ever Growing Consumer Demand. New Partnership with Growth Marketing Engine PDOCS Labs Ventures. Launching Sterling Silver Holiday Jewelry Collection to Over 10,000 Retail Sellers for Fourth Quarter. Brick-And-Mortar Division Surpassed Last Year’s Revenue as of August. Marketing on Amazon to Continue Profit Margin Increase.Bergio International, Inc. (BRGO) is a global leader in jewelry design and manufacturing. The Bergio brand, the primary portfolio asset, is associated with high-quality, handcrafted, and individually designed pieces with a European sensibility, Italian craftsmanship, and a bold flair for the unexpected.Established in 1995, the BRGO signature innovative design, coupled with extraordinary diamonds and precious stones, earned the company recognition as a highly sought-after purveyor of rare and exquisite treasures from around the globe. With family jewelry roots reaching back to the 1930s, BRGO founder, CEO, and designer Berge Abajian is a third-generation jeweler, blending superior knowledge in design and manufacturing to create unparalleled collections in craftsmanship and style. The BRGO Berigo brand features fine jewelry, silver fashion jewelry, bridal, couture, and leather accessories, ranging in price from $50 to $250,000. BRGO Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Global LaunchOn October 5th BRGO announces its DTC jewelry brand, Aphrodite's, has launched its limited release "You Are Gold" collection worldwide. This launch expands their expertly beautifully crafted line of gift pieces to HENRYs (High Earners Not Rich Yet) and their current customers worldwide. With this BRGO gold collection, Aphrodite's is the first fashion jewelry brand to execute a launch in the fine jewelry space with custom-crafted inspirational message cards and gift boxes for an unprecedented, elevated gifting experience.Aphrodite's is poised to make gifting easy during the upcoming holiday season for the fast-growing jewelry consumer, the 35- to 55-year-old mid to high-income demographic group with its "You Are Gold" line. This BRGO collection features 12 solid gold pendants, such as, the ever-popular coin medallion, representing love, luck, life, hope, and dreams to inspire, empower and delight the everyday woman in her everyday moments. And, it's designed to be timeless with a collector's appeal."We've experienced a lot of exciting growth over the last 6 months," said Berge Abajian, CEO of BRGO. "Now, with the addition of "You Are Gold", we'll continue our evolution into the upmarket space for Aphrodite's. Our ultimate global vision is to see our Aphrodite's customers styled from head to toe with our hand-crafted unique gorgeous designs. He added, "With this collection, we are expecting to tap into the solid gold global market which has been estimated at $2.2 billion in 2020 and is estimated to increase to $2.9 billion by 2027. This disruptive expansion in the DTC space gives Aphrodite's a cutting edge". He continues, "Since our acquisition, we have done a lot of changes to improve top revenue and bottom line. And the addition of "You Are Gold" in the fourth quarter, which is the best quarter of the year for ecommerce, is another step for Aphrodite's to be the brand leader in the DTC space." BRGO Expands Overseas Jewelry Manufacturing to Scale for Q4 & to Meet Ever-Growing Consumer DemandOn September 29th BRGO announced expanding its international jewelry manufacturing in Armenia to accommodate growing customer and market demand for Q4 scale. BRGO forecasts to at minimum double its year-to-date sales in the last quarter of the year, the "Golden Quarter" in eCommerce.BRGO CEO Berge Abajian went on a tour of Armenia, meeting with key leaders to gear up operations for economies of scale and to finalize the last stage to acquire a jewelry manufacturer which will solidify the BRGO vision to control its end to end vertical manufacturing chain.Armenia's labor force is as competitive in price and speed as the Far East and has been consistently growing stronger. This thriving region is well-known for advanced skills and high ethical standards in jewelry manufacturing, making it a desirable global hub. Armenia is also a key gateway to launch BRGO into the key Russian market.Since going public in 2008, the BRGO vision has been to expand and diversify its global and digital presence. This year BRGO acquired Aphrodite's, a fast-growing digitally native jewelry e-tailer, for $5 million, and GearBubble, a B2B e-commerce POD (print on demand) and fulfillment platform, for $3.2 million. Solidifying overseas manufacturing will help to pivot quickly to launch out new styles weekly and to boost inventory on product styles that become popular. Since the jewelry will be manufactured within the BRGO supply chain, the quality will remain high to align with its' brand value and promise. How BRGO Plans to Dominate the Jewelry Industry - Faster, Leaner, and More Profitable Than EverOn September 22nd BRGO announced a partnership with growth marketing engine PDOCS Labs Ventures.The partnership with PDOCS Labs Ventures comes after a big year for BRGO. They announced the acquisition of the fast growth online jewelry retailer, Aphrodite's, earlier this year. BRGO then acquired technology based ecommerce & print-on-demand pioneer Gearbubble which is known as one of the first platforms to sync into platforms like Amazon, Etsy, and others.The plan: outmaneuver the entire jewelry industry through data science, new technologies, proprietary systems, and innovation that has not been seen before in the jewelry & accessories space.BRGO has been looking for the right data & direct response team to take the digital side of their acquisitions to the next level. Through the new acquisitions, they were able to find "accelerator" PDOCS, which fit perfectly into the upcoming model and data needs.The combined team behind PDOCS Labs Ventures has been responsible for an estimated $500m in revenue generated across ecommerce for the past 4 years. The 7 person team specializes in machine learning technology, direct-response copywriting, media buying, and most importantly for the deal: data-driven advertising & decision making.Adam Lucerne and Jesse Gibson, Co-founders of PDOCS Labs Ventures, shared, "Our vision for this partnership is to create a roadmap for jewelry and ecom brands under the BRGO brand to go digital and adapt faster, leaner and more profitable than ever. The pandemic has created an equal playing field for the jewelry industry with many major outlets being forced to go digital... While other competitors are slowing down production, Bergio is ramping up at exponential speeds. BRGO is already projected to have an explosive 20X plus growth over last year."The BRGO plan is focused on lowering cost per acquisition, then becoming one of the first online retailers to leverage intent based-data to provide hyper-targeted remarketing across all major social channels - TikTok, Instagram, Google, Snapchat, YouTube, Facebook, and more.The data-engineering Heads of PDOCS Labs, Josh Hamilton and Chase Gibson commented on the opportunity of taking a major outlet digital stating:"Brands have two options:1. The first is to spend money to build audiences and rely on ad platforms for insight on performance. You spend money to rent anatomized data.2. The second is to leverage things like machine learning and live customer databases to build product-to-person specific audiences before spending a dollar. You own and control your data.BRGO is now leveraging the second option through our in-house tech. When you can map the market ahead of time, sales and profit become a predictable metric, VS a speculative one."BRGO has now found a rhythm into the technology & ecommerce industries with the help of the 2 leaders from its new acquisitions of Aphrodite's & Gearbubble. Jonathan Foltz & Don Wilson are now leveraging their network, know-how, & influence to set the company with all the newest technologies & partners under the BRGO holding company.BRGO is pursuing & investing the newest data softwares & technologies to leverage the new digitally conscious world. BRGO Acquisition GearBubble Launches Sterling Silver Holiday Jewelry Collection to Over 10,000 Retail Sellers for Fourth QuarterOn September 14th BRGO announced that GearBubble, their newest B2B portfolio acquisition, has officially unveiled their holiday jewelry collection. Introduced on Friday, September 10, 2021, the sterling silver designs of four necklaces, a bracelet, and earrings, are now available to over 10,000 active retail sellers.GearBubble is a B2B e-commerce fulfillment platform that improves customer experience through integration with Amazon, Etsy, and more. While lacking access to quality jewelry in the past, GearBubble still managed to sell 12,000 units per day, with some peak months surpassing 100,000 units. With the launch of the new jewelry collection, GearBubble will provide its sellers with premium jewelry items. The addition of experimental gifting options, which includes upsells such as gift boxes and personalized messages, will create the opportunity for higher order values. BRGO Announces That Crown Luxe, Their Brick-And-Mortar Division, Has Surpassed Last Year’s Sales Revenue as of End of AugustOn September 8th BRGO announced that their Crown Luxe Division has surpassed last year's sales revenue with a healthier bottom line, based on internal figures through the end of August 2021.The Crown Luxe Division is part of the BRGO portfolio and was the first time the company applied a direct-to-consumer model. They have been selling their trendsetting jewelry and popular accessories through two brick-and-mortar locations located in Closter, NJ and Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, NJ.Berge Abajian, Chief Executive Officer of BRGO, shared, "The success we have seen from our Crown Luxe Division gives us confidence that expanding our footprint into the direct-to-consumer market through our brick-and-mortar locations was the right move. We are blown away by the success we have achieved in just five short years and look forward to seeing the continued growth of this segment of our expanding portfolio."Berge Abajian added, "Surpassing last year's revenue is just the start. As we move into the future, the direct-to-consumer foundation has been set, allowing for scalable e-commerce growth which will continue to produce increased revenues profits for our all our portfolio assets. We are grateful for our skilled and passionate team that has brought us to this achievement and know their support will help us reach even greater heights."CEO Berge Abajian will be presenting at the Emerging Growth Conference on October 13, 2021, to discuss growth, acquisitions, and vision. All investors are encouraged to attend and ask questions directly to the CEO. For more information, visit https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1487781&tp_key=e2bca7d62c&sti=brgo The BRGO portfolio also includes Aphrodite's, a growing fashion jewelry label, and GearBubble, a B2B e-commerce fulfillment platform. This past year, Bergio acquired Aphrodite's for $5 million and GearBubble for $3.2 million, which has already begun to positively impact the company's revenues and profits. BRGO Launches Aphrodite's on Amazon to Continue Profit Margin Increase on Fashion JewelryOn August 30th BRGO announced that Aphrodite's, their fast-growing fashion jewelry label, officially launched on Amazon. 