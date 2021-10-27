Share This Article

We have completed our research with respect to potential licensing candidates for our drone delivery patent. We identified 19 entities which we believe are ideal candidates for licensing arrangements.” — Michael Bannon, BANT CEO

LITTLE FALLS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patent Rich Company Pursues Licensing Arrangements for Drone Operated Package Delivery Receptacle Patent with 19 Entities; 6 are Fortune 100 Companies: Bantec, Inc., (Stock Symbol: BANT) BANT pursues licensing arrangements for Patent 10,147,067 with 19 Entities of which 6 are Fortune 100 companies.Michael Bannon, Bantec's Chairman and CEO stated, "We have completed our research with respect to potential licensing candidates for our drone delivery patent. We identified 19 entities which we believe are ideal candidates for licensing arrangements. This list includes 6 Fortune 100 companies. I will be forwarding this research to our patent attorney, and he will begin contacting these prospects with an eye towards creating the licensing revenue we planned for in the 1st quarter of 2022".The Delivery Drones Market reached the USD 2 billion mark in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2026 according to a Mordor Intelligence report. The shift to contactless delivery due to COVID-19 has significantly sped up the delivery drone market movement. Serving Government, Institutions and Businesses with Products and Services to be Safer and More Productive. Sanitizing Division Offers Solutions to Combat Covid-19 and Other Threats. Sanitizing Franchise Sales Opportunities Commenced in August. Howco Subsidiary Posts $102,000 Operating Profit for First Half of 2021. Drone USA Subsidiary Being Considered for Franchise Opportunity. Bidding on Industrial Flooring Projects to Complement Sanitizing Role. Intellectual Property Acquisition for Drone Delivery Services.Bantec, Inc., (OTC: BANT) a product and services company, through its subsidiaries and divisions, sells to facility managers, engineers, maintenance managers, purchasing managers and contract officers who work for hospitals, universities, manufacturers, commercial businesses, local and state governments, and the US government. BANT intends to grow different business lines, including using the franchise model, that support the customers described above.Bantec Sanitizing, a division of BANT, provides a variety of products and services to help facility managers, safety professionals, and maintenance personnel combat a multitude of airborne and surface hazards. On February 3, 2021, BANT announced that it will offer Bantec Sanitizing (Exposure Response Mobile Service) as a Franchise. Future Bantec Sanitizing franchisees will offer BANT Sanitizing supplies, robots, UV lights, drone sanitizing, spraying, and deep cleaning services. The world, as we knew it, changed with Covid-19; the way we view sanitizing and deep cleaning will never be the same.BANT subsidiary Howco Distributing was established in 1990 with the mission of being a leading and respected provider of construction, transportation, mining, and heavy equipment spare and replacement parts to customers worldwide. Howco's services encompass bid solicitation, contract management, packaging, and logistics for construction, transportation, mining and heavy equipment spare and replacement parts to customers worldwide utilizing a wide variety of supply chain solutions.BANT subsidiary Drones by US (DbUS) sources, markets and sells ultra high-performance and fun small unmanned aircraft systems (UAS). Consumer friendly with easy-to-use apps and flight controllers, they are compact for travel most anywhere. BANT employs cutting-edge technologies such as visual-inertial odometry navigation for greater accuracy in "follow me" tracking and obstacle avoidance along a flight path. BANT Begins Selling Bantec Sanitizing FranchisesOn August 5th BANT announced that its subsidiary Bantec Sanitizing would start selling franchises that week.Michael Bannon, Bantec's Chairman and CEO stated: "We are excited to start selling Bantec Sanitizing Franchises this week. With the Covid-19 Delta variant, and other possible variants, along with other potential virulent pathogens on the horizon, we believe, through Bantec Sanitizing Franchisees, we are in a great position to help businesses keep their employees and customers safe. Over last few months, we received many Bantec Sanitizing franchisee inquiries. We are now ready to market and sell franchises. We expect income from sales of franchises to substantially add to our bottom line this year.” BANTEC Sanitizing Franchise UpdateOn July 7th BANT provided a Bantec Sanitizing Franchise update.Michael Bannon, Bantec's Chairman and CEO stated: "With the franchise operating manual now complete, we started our pre-market advertising initiative. We also signed up with SeamlessAI, a high-tech customer digital mining company that will ultimately supply our franchisees with a multitude of current and qualified customer leads. At the request of a former customer of mine, we will also expand our franchise sanitizing offerings to include hospital and medical facility operating rooms. And finally, in conjunction with Accurate Franchising, we are working on the franchise marketing plan and landing page.For more information visit the dedicated Bantec Sanitizing store website at www.bantec.store. BANT Overall Company Shareholder UpdateOn June 8th BANT issued the following shareholders update of the full scope of company operations and plans for the future.Howco Distributing Co.During the six months of 2021, Howco posted a $ 102,000 operating profit. This time last year, Howco posted an $ 85,000 operating loss. BANT management is pleased with Howco's six-month performance. Recently, Matt Wiles, Howco's General Manger, resigned. BANT views Matt's departure as opportunity to cut costs at Howco. Presently, two very capable managers run Howco. One runs the estimating and procurement department the other runs the logistics side of the business. Both are long term employees, and both have proven their worth time after time. Along these lines, BANT may separate Howco into two distinct businesses: Howco and Bantec Logistics. The latter should be a Franchisable entity.Drone USAAt Drone USA, BANT is considering making Drone USA a franchise. A Drone USA franchisee would sell drones, drone accessories, robots, training, certificates of authorization and waivers. As the drone delivery package market grows, BANT Drone USA franchisees could add drone package delivery services to their repertoire.Bantec Sanitizing Mobile FranchiseBoth the Bantec Sanitizing Business Plan and Franchise Disclosure Document are complete. BANT can sell in New Jersey which is a franchise non-filing state. Covid forever changed the way we look at cleaning; it is no longer "my desk is clean, or the carpet vacuumed" now it can be a matter of life or death.Bantec Sanitizing embeds science in the BANT cleaning process. The science will protect customers. BANT takes this seriously. Customers' health and possibly their lives depend on it.Bantec FlooringCurrently, BANT is bidding on industrial flooring projects. Flooring ties in nicely with sanitizing. Most flooring products are porous and allow microbes to settle in and make the floors difficult to sanitize. Some of the products BANT offers are not porous and make sanitizing more effective. This will probably be the next BANT franchise.Intellectual Property PortfolioBANT intends to expand its intellectual property portfolio. Recently BANT acquired "a drone operated delivery receptacle receiving packages" patent. The patent designed gates "are configured to open when a delivery drone is detected by a control unit of the delivery receptacle". 