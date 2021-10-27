ISRI’s Northern Ohio Chapter Elects New Vice President
Ace’s Lee Jurek Elected as 1st Vice President of ISRI’s Northern Ohio Chapter
Being on the front lines allows us to be current with upcoming legislation and alleviate regulation concerns for our customers. I am excited to put forth my efforts to an amazing association.”CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ace, a Product of Brother’s Equipment, Inc. announces that V.P of Sales Lee Jurek has been elected to 1st Vice President of Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries, Inc. (ISRI) Northern Ohio Chapter (NOC) board of directors, a national non-profit trade association represents 1,300 companies in the U.S. and more than 40 countries that process, broker, and consume scrap commodities, including metals, paper, plastics, glass, rubber, electronics, and textiles. As the 1st Vice President to ISRI’s Northern Ohio Chapter, Jurek will served a two-year term providing knowledge and insight to and from local chapter members. After Jurek’s term is finished, he will be sworn in as Northern Ohio’s Chapter President. Jurek, is set to be sworn in as NOC’s president at ISRI’s National Convention in Las Vegas, NV the week of March 20th, 2022. Jurek’s role includes conducting NOC’s Board of Director Meetings, overseeing all chapter functions and operations, attending ISRI National Board of Director Meetings and ISRI’s Annual National Convention. Jurek is working closely with current president, Mary Hlepas of Imperial Aluminium based in Chicago, IL., to prepare for this role.
Ace, a product of Brother's Equipment Inc. is a 4th generation family business founded in 1938. Ace's products include roll off trailers, lugger truck bodies and trailers, crushed car hauler trailers and intermodal container dump trailers. Ace has been a leader in providing equipment to the metals recycling, waste, chemical and demolition industries.
The Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries, Inc. (ISRI) is the "Voice of the Recycling Industry™." ISRI represents 1,300 companies in the U.S. and more than 40 countries that process, broker, and consume scrap commodities, including metals, paper, plastics, glass, rubber, electronics, and textiles. With headquarters in Washington, DC, the Institute provides education, advocacy, safety, and compliance training, and promotes public awareness of the vital role recycling plays in the U.S. economy, global trade, the environment, and sustainable development. Generating nearly $116 billion annually in U.S. economic activity, the scrap recycling industry provides more than 506,000 Americans with good jobs.
