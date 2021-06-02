Blitzit Takes NDIS Plan Management to the next level with the new personalised mobile App available in IOS and Android
Blitzit Plan Manager is helping you Track your NDIS plan “On-The-Go”.
Blitzit launches its new mobile phone App to ensure its participants receive the best from NDIS plan management .”WINDSOR, NSW, AUSTRALIA, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manage and track your NDIS plan on-the-go with our free and easy to use app, keeping you up to date with your budget summary and funds spent. View real time 24/7 budget tracking with easy-to-read graphs, monthly statements, and invoice status. Download available in Google App store for IOS iPhone and Google Play for Android phones.
— Leane Carr
With the secure login you will receive a complete overview of your NDIS plan and tracking at your fingertips to ensure managing your funding is simple and hassle- free.
Please visit www.blitzit.com.au/ndis-plan-management for more information on Blitzit's NDIS plan management services.
Blitzit is your personal, trusted and experienced team of NDIS experts providing fast, efficient and accurate provider invoice payments and participant reimbursements.
We are plan management specialists you can trust. As our team only focuses on plan management this allows us to direct our efforts where we excel and provide completely independent and unbiased service and advice with no conflict of interest.
Blitzit Plan Manager is a registered National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) provider offering NDIS plan management, financial intermediaries and supporting participants Australia wide to get the best out of the NDIS.
Your Choice, Your Control, Your Team. Add us to your NDIS team and together we will Blitzit!
Blitzit Plan Manager recognises that it is essential for NDIS participants to have full transparency and control of their NDIS Plan, as such are excited to launch a new phone app which is now available to download on IOS and android devices.
Leane Carr, Director of Blitzit Plan Manager has been working hard to innovate and meet her participant’s needs. Launching the Blitzit App is extremely exciting as this means we can be sure all Blitzit participants have the absolute best features and resources, so they get the best from NDIS!
Blitzit are plan management specialists with extensive knowledge of the NDIS, supporting NDIS participants Australia wide.
The app, which is available for download on both IOS and Android phones, will allow our participants to stay connected and be across their NDIS plan whilst on the go, anytime, and at their convenience. The app is easy to use, displaying a host of features including transparency of the funds spent, which provider invoices have been paid and how much they have been and when they were paid and full access to all of their NDIS plan information at their fingertips.
The key features of the app have been developed specifically with NDIS Participant’s needs in mind. Each of these features can benefit participants as they set everything apart from each other, so that each aspect of your plan can be viewed in a clear space where it’s easier to understand.
● You can oversee invoices from all providers. Allows you to access invoices and see how much you spent on any service.
● Ability to track your spending. Stay in control of your budget and manage services closely to prevent overspending or underspending. Blitzit Plan Manager helps you manage your budget.
● View monthly statements. You can view a comprehensive rundown of your monthly spending while also being able to check the total amount spent from your budgets.
● View all plan managed budgets. Check how much funding is available across all budgets:
○ Core Supports Budget which includes daily activities, social community and civic participation, consumables and transport.
○ Capacity Building Budget
○ Capital Budget.
● Keep up to date with providers. You can keep track of all your providers to see if they’re sending invoices on time and consistently.
● Easy to Read Graphs. For a quick budget overview our graphs are visually appealing and help to understand our budgets easily.
● Real Time 24/7 view of plan balance and total budget - You always stay in control, anywhere, anytime with around the clock access to your NDIS plan budget and balances
Plan Management services
NDIS Plan Management is available and funded at no cost to participants so you do not have to worry about managing your NDIS budget yourself. Registered plan managers, like Blitzit Plan Manager, share their resources with you so you can keep an eye on your plan’s finances. Blitzit Plan Manager is a dedicated and knowledgeable team with participant-first attitude to ensure all participants or their support people understand the plan and do this by guiding you through the NDIS system which can be quite difficult to work through at times.
By requesting NDIS plan management in your plan, it will free up your time to do the things you enjoy. Ask us for our “Request NDIS Plan Management” letter to take to the meeting with you.
Blitzit Plan Manager helps their participants in several ways:
● Paying invoices
● Tracking your NDIS allocated budget
● Communicating with service providers
● Plan Management provides choice and control so you can choose your own provider
● Negotiating provider rates to get the best from the NDIS budget
● Assisting you to navigate and understand the whole NDIS plan process.
About Blitzit
Navigating your way through the NDIS can be stressful and confusing. We have helped hundreds of people Australia-wide living with a disability get the essential support they require.
We give you independent access to NDIS registered and unregistered service providers around the country, with no conflict of interest, so you can make an informed choice about who supports you. We simplify the process so you can avoid frustrating delays with payment.
In fact, our experienced team takes the complexity out of the NDIS and makes it easy for you, your family, or your carer to manage the tasks associated with paying service providers through your NDIS plan.
Please visit www.blitzit.com.au/plan-portal to learn more about Blitzit's Online Portal (BOP)
Contact Blitzit
Call us today to speak to any of Blitzit’s highly dedicated, knowledgeable, and helpful team members. Signing up is easy and only takes a few minutes. www.blitzt.com.au
Leane Carr
Blitzit Plan Manager
+61 1300 966 119
hello@blitzit.com.au
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
You're in Control with The Blitzit App and Blitzit Online Portal